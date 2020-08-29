JJ Hanrahan finds the feelgood factor at the Munster controls

The gameplan is coming together, the way forward mapped out and JJ Hanrahan is more than comfortable leading Munster down the road to greater things.

The out-half hit the ground running last weekend as Irish rugby returned following the Covid-19 lockdown, though Munster were beaten 27-25 by Leinster behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium, where Hanrahan will return tomorrow afternoon to face Connacht in the final-round game of the regular Guinness PRO14 season.

A return joust with champions Leinster awaits Munster next weekend in the PRO14 semi-finals if they beat Connacht and barring injury it will be Hanrahan who is entrusted with the number 10 jersey, just as he has throughout 2019-20 in the absence of the luckless and still injured Joey Carbery.

Leinster remain the standard bearers in Ireland and will be favourites to land a third straight league title by knocking off their last-four rivals for the third season in a row at the same stage. Yet the loss of new signing RG Snyman last Saturday to a debut injury aside, Munster are showing all the signs of being in a good place as they approach the knockout stages and Hanrahan’s comfort at the controls is at the heart of that optimism, particularly now that first game back in six months has been negotiated.

The league’s leading points scorer with 111 points was encouraged rather than disappointed with last Saturday’s performance.

"Probably looking at the game as a whole there were probably a few more positives than negatives,” Hanrahan said. "There was definitely a bit of anxiety in the week in terms of being out for so long, there was definitely that bit of nervousness.

"You are up against one of the best teams in Europe so you are thinking how is that going to go? It is not your usual pre-season friendly... so it was very different in that aspect.

"Overall, I thought as a group we did quite well. We executed a lot of stuff that we spoke about what we wanted to do.

"There were a couple of elements in the game we could have done better for sure. We spoke about that since then and hopefully we can set them right going forward. But it has been a good start.

"I think the most enjoyable thing for us is that it has been the first block where we have had all the international lads in, all the provincial lads in at the same time, Steve (Larkham, senior coach) and JP (Ferreira, defence) and Wig (Graham Rowntree, forwards) have all gotten to put their stamp on what we want to do for an extended period of time.

“So we have all kind of felt the most aligned we felt over an eight-week period as opposed to the lads coming in for two to three weeks and expecting to play at a high level and understand everything which has been really good.”

Hanrahan’s status remains as one of the self-styled “provincial” lads but his form continues to impress those who work with closest and most frequently with the Castleisland-born fly-half.

Head coach Johann van Graan has resisted, publicly at least, launching a search for injury cover with Carbery stood down for an indefinite period on medical advice as he strives to get his troublesome ankle fit for purpose while Larkham this week heaped praise on Hanrahan’s leadership, decision-making and goal-kicking.

A missed right touchline conversion of Munster’s third and final try last weekend denied the playmaker a perfect performance off the tee and while it would be too simplistic to suggest the two-point loss to Leinster was a direct consequence of the difficult kick for extras, Hanrahan has already pinpointed the reasons for his failure to execute.

"It is one of those ones. The only thing I would have said is that I probably could have taken a bit more time, got my breath more, there was quite a long passage of play leading into it.

"Get the full focus on it. Yeah, looking back on it there were a few tactical issues in the kick itself, but they are easy fixes."

Hanrahan’s willingness to discuss negatives as easily as the positives suggests confidence in both his demeanour and abilities rather than, for instance, a newly-developed maturity. Now 28, and with a difficult, injury-hit two years in England with Northampton between 2015-17 disappearing into the rear-view mirror, Hanrahan now has the assurance of a fly-half comfortable playing the game as he sees fit.

"Matured more? I knew what I was about for a long time and it is probably just having more belief in what I am about as opposed to trying to play different styles and games.

"It is more just like putting my stamp on playing my game. That has probably been the biggest difference."

That can only benefit those around the fulcrum of a Munster backline that now boasts Conor Murray on his inside and World Cup-winning Springbok Damian de Allende on his other shoulder with the quality of Chris Farrell, Keith Earls and Andrew Conway further along and an exciting array of attacking and defensive options behind including Mike Haley, Matt Gallagher and tomorrow’s full-back selection Shane Daly.

Munster could well need some of their combined X-factor tomorrow at the Aviva against a Connacht side developing nicely under head coach Andy Friend, even if their season has already run out of road. And in starting fly-half Conor Fitzgerald, 22, there is perhaps an opportunity for Hanrahan to see something of his younger self as he goes head to head with a former member of the Munster academy who was released in 2018 but is now finding his feet elsewhere.

"I think Fitzy is a great player,” Hanrahan said. “I know Zeebs used to call him 'young Rog' when he was down here and first came into the academy. He is a quality player and I think he went up there and got a second lease.

"Andy Friend put an awful lot of confidence in him and played him an awful lot. He has been doing really, really, well. He has been goal-kicking very well, he has been kicking well out of hand, he is a quality young player and a quality young talent in a good backline that Connacht have. I'm sure he will be rarin' to go this weekend."

And you can be sure Fitzgerald will not be the only fly-half feeling that way tomorrow afternoon.