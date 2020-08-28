Mixed reaction to Canterbury apology over Ireland women's jersey gaffe

Canterbury’s apology for using a model rather than Ireland players to promote the new national women’s team jersey has got a mixed response on social media.

The kit manufacturer’s decision to superimpose the new jersey onto a female model rather than use Ireland team members for the promotion on their website caused an online storm on Thursday, particularly as their launch of the new Ireland men’s kit had used images of internationals Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Conor Murray.

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE 🇮🇪

2 Jersey Launches

3 Models

3 International Players

3 Profiles lifted

1 HUGE Opportunity Missed

By not using the female players to market THEIR OWN KIT an opportunity to build recognition, fan bases & creating role models for future generations is lost. pic.twitter.com/TM75AH5rKr — Florence Williams (@FlorenceW94) August 22, 2020

That prompted a statement from Canterbury across its social media platforms, and retweeted by the IRFU Twitter account @IrishRugby, which read: "As a brand we believe in putting our hands up if we get something wrong. To announce that our new Ireland Women’s Pro jersey was available for pre-order, we super-imposed the jersey’s image onto a model to share this exciting development with our dedicated female players and fans.

"It was always, and remains, our intention to photograph the female players in the new jersey and we remain committed to supporting the talented women in our rugby community on and off the field.

"While the image was primarily designed for our website, which also features male models, it has understandably caused some frustration. We accept that this was an error and apologise for and upset caused.

"At Canterbury we believed that rugby is for everyone and we’re united by our mutual love of the game. We look forward to sharing our ‘A New Horizon’ campaign to support the launch of our Ireland Women’s Pro jersey in October, with the same commitment and dedication that we have for all our teams."

That apology garnered a variety of reactions on the @canterburyNZ Twitter account.

“A positive outcome. Well done to for listening to us let’s hope other brands follow,” tweeted @JoPandaClark of Rotherham Ladies with the hashtags #WomenSupportingWomen and #womeninsport, while @LDelpiero from Waterford tweeted: “Fair play, putting your hand up when you’ve made a mistake.”

Yet there was also plenty of criticism, with @huggy2305 posting: “Difficult to accept this was an accident but rather a conscious, deliberate decision by Canterbury not to use Irish female pro players to model the jersey..hang your head in shame Canterbury.”

And @j9cath tweeted: “Not good enough @canteburyNz! My 15 yr old daughter has played rugby for 2 years, she’s passionate about her sport and should see your brand leading the way in using real national players.”