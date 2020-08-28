Covid all-clear for Munster and Connacht

Irish Rugby breathed a collective sigh of relief on Friday evening as the Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed zero positive results from its latest round of Covid-19 testing in Connacht and Munster.

The two provinces are set to meet in the Guinness PRO14 on Sunday behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the clean bill of health follows a similar all-clear in Leinster and Ulster, whose weekly test results were reported on Thursday.

It means all four provinces can go ahead as scheduled in the final round of PRO14 league matches before the play-offs, with Leinster and Ulster meeting on Saturday at the Aviva having both already qualified for next weekend’s semi-finals.

In total, the IRFU tested 153 players and staff in Connacht and Munster as well as the eight match officials on duty this weekend, all of whom delivered negative results from this week’s round of PCR testing.

Ulster earlier this week confirmed eight positive cases of the coronavirus within its academy squad while other players including one senior squad member also began self-isolating as potential close contacts of those with Covid.

The first confirmed case in Irish rugby had come at Munster two weeks ago when an academy player tested positive. The unnamed Munster player is now asymptomatic and will follow a graduated return to rugby programme once his isolation period is complete.

There have now been 1231 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group, including those nine positive tests reported from the academy system.