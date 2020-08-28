Beirne returns for Munster as Connacht make 14 changes

Tadhg Beirne will return to the Munster line-up for the first time since last December in a side named on Friday by Johann van Graan selected to face Connacht and secure a Guinness PRO14 semi-final berth on Sunday.

Head coach van Graan has made five changes, all in his forward pack, from the side which went down 27-25 to Leinster on Irish rugby’s return from the Covid-19 lockdown last Saturday night.

Three of those changes are injury-enforced following the long-term anterior cruciate ligament knee injury of debutant RG Snyman, his fellow lock Jean Kleyn (neck) and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) in the behind-closed-doors defeat last weekend.

With depleted second-row stocks following Springbok Snyman’s seventh-minute injury and his replacement Kleyn’s second-half exit, Beirne’s return from the ankle fracture he suffered at Saracens nine months ago is timely. The dynamic Ireland forward will partner Fineen Wycherley in the Munster engine room as Billy Holland moves to the bench.

Kilcoyne was injured at the same time as Snyman having been a late stand-in for James Cronin (groin), who remains absent this weekend, handing Jeremy Loughman a start with Liam O’Connor named as the covering loosehead.

The other pack changes see John Ryan rotate into the starting tighthead role as Stephen Archer swaps out and into the replacements while Chris Cloete comes off last week’s bench as Tommy O’Donnell vacates the openside flanker role in a back row alongside Munster captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander, looking to continue the excellent form he displayed at No.8 against Leinster.

The Munster backline is unchanged with Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs, Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell in midfield and a back three of last week’s tryscorers Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings with Shane Daly at full-back.

Following last weekend’s in-game injuries, van Graan has added an extra forward to his replacements in a 6:2 split with the backs having finished the Leinster game with centre Rory Scannell as an auxiliary pack member. Jack O’Donoghue, back from a training-ground concussion sustained ahead of the Leinster game, and Jack O’Sullivan are named as back-row replacements alongside hooker Kevin O’Byrne, O’Connor, Archer, and Holland as Munster rely on scrum-half Craig Casey and the versatile Scannell for backline cover.

There will be a trio of Munster old boys in a Connacht line-up featuring 14 changes from the side which saw off Ulster in impressive fashion last Sunday at the Aviva, including a debut for centre Sammy Arnold.

Flanker Conor Oliver and former academy fly-half Conor Fitzgerald have also been named by Andy Friend, who also hands a debut to the highly-rated former rugby league star Abraham Papali’i, signed during lockdown from New Zealand’s union province Bay of Plenty.

Openside Oliver, who like Arnold left Munster in the summer, joins forces with No.8 Papali’i and Eoghan Masterson, the only survivor from last week’s Ulster victory in the Connacht back row.

Quinn Roux captains the westerners after recovering from injury and partners Niall Murray in the second row

Fitzgerald will form a half-back partnership with scrum-half Caolin Blade with Arnold partnered by inside centre Tom Daly and back three consisting Tiernan O’Halloran at full-back with wings Matt Healy and Colm de Buitléar, who makes his first appearance since January 2019 following a serious Achilles injury.

“Interpros against our neighbours Munster are always keenly contested and Sunday will be no different,” Connacht boss Friend said. “They have a Guinness PRO14 semi-final to clinch but we’ll be looking to end our 2019/20 campaign on a high. We’ve also got two players making their Connacht debuts in Sammy Arnold and Abraham Papali’i so it’ll be a special occasion for them.”

MUNSTER: S Daly; A Conway, C Farrell, D de Allende, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, C Murray; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; F Wycherley, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, C Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, L O’Connor, S Archer, B Holland, J O’Donoghue, C Casey, R Scannell, J O’Sullivan.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; C de Buitléar, S Arnold, T Daly, M Healy; C Fitzgerald, C Blade; P McAllister, S Delahunt, D Robertson-McCoy; N Murray, Q Roux - captain; E Masterson, C Oliver, A Papali’i.

Replacements: J Murphy, C Kenny, M Burke, U Dillane, S Masterson, S Kerins, P Robb, C Dean.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)