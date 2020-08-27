Green light for Leinster-Ulster showdown after testing all-clear

Irish rugby’s post-lockdown restart is set to forge ahead this weekend after the latest round of Covid-19 testing produced no positive results in either Leinster or Ulster, much to the relief of all concerned following an outbreak in the northern province’s academy earlier in the week.

Munster were set to receive the results of their latest round of IRFU testing of their players and staff last night with their game against Connacht scheduled for Sunday, with the westerners awaiting their results today but first things first, Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 derby clash between Leinster and Ulster will go ahead as planned behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium.

The IRFU’s announcement came as Ulster’s senior squad resumed their match preparations in Belfast. Training had been suspended as a precaution following eight positive cases being confirmed in the province, all academy players.

Others identified as potential close contacts of the eight confirmed cases had immediately begun self-isolating and have since been tested, the IRFU said, including one member of the senior squad who received a negative test result but will continue to self-isolate.

The fresh set of negative results from tests of 155 Leinster and Ulster players and staff will be a relief to PRO14 organisers ahead of a second weekend of games following lockdown. The IRFU, meanwhile, can continue planning for Ireland’s autumn Tests reassured that despite the cases, one in the Munster academy in addition to eight at Ulster’s, their strict protocols have kept the coronavirus outside of the provincial High Performance Centres.

“We have now had two occurrences of Covid and while the primary focus and concern will always be player health it is good to see that the systems and protocols that have been put in place are working,” IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin said. “We will now use these experiences to refine our systems and protocols as we continue to operate in this new environment.”