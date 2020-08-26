Multiple Ulster Rugby academy players test positive for Covid-19

Ulster Rugby have revealed that they are assisting some of their academy players after an unspecified number of Covid-19 cases were found within that squad. One senior squad member has also been identified as a potential contact and is already self-isolating.

Routine PCR testing, which is an integral part of the IRFU’s Return to Play protocols, took place with the senior squad today and the results are due to be released tomorrow in line with existing processes in place from previous testing rounds.

Ulster are due to face Leinster in a Guinness PRO14 game at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday and they played Connacht at the same venue only last Sunday. The results of today's tests will be awaited with some anxiety.

The news comes on the back of a situation in Munster two weeks ago, prior to the return of the interprovincial sides in the wake of the shutdown, when one academy player within the wider training squad tested positive and six more, including one senior player, were identified as potential close contacts.

All half-dozen of those subsequently tested negative and, after suspending training for a day, Munster returned to their high performance centre in Limerick to prepare for last Saturday's Guinness PRO14 game against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster say that both the senior and the academy squad, were immediately stood down as soon as the cases were identified. The Public Health Authority (PHA) in Northern Ireland has been contacted and the tracing process has started.

Anyone potentially exposed to the virus has begun to self-isolate.

“Following confirmation of multiple Academy players testing positive for COVID-19, we are closely following public health advice in line with the IRFU’s Return to Play protocols,” said Ulster's medical director Michael Webb.

“As a result, we have taken a number of precautionary measures as we await the results of further testing. We are supporting the individuals involved and all will continue to be medically monitored.

“Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff, and we will continue to work closely with both the IRFU and PHA as we look to make a safe and measured return to rugby.”