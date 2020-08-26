PRO12 it is as South African teams sit it out until 2021

The PRO14 is to revert to the PRO12 with the news that financial difficulties have brought a halt to the Southern Kings operations while the pandemic, which could yet realign the global rugby map, has grounded the Cheetahs.

The Southern Kings yesterday gave notice of their decision to withdraw from all competitions in South Africa, explaining that a combination of travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic and a large existing debt left them with little choice.

PRO14 organisers subsequently released a statement saying: “it is not foreseen that any cross-border Guinness PRO14 games involving South Africa teams will take place until 2021”. Discussions are ongoing as to when “South African participation” can resume in the New Year.

Whether that will be the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings or the four Super Rugby franchises who may need a new home if the southern hemisphere competition splinters remains to be seen. As for the PRO14, they will need a new name when the 2020/21 season starts.

There may yet be further headaches for clubs as well as PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup organisers in the coming weeks as cross-border games approach given the rising numbers in coronavirus cases and government actions designed to combat them.

“Obviously there is stuff going on about travel and whatever but when you are in the environment and you get caught up in a week-to-week basis and game to game you don't really think too much about that,” said Dwayne Peel, attack coach with an Ulster side in line to face Edinburgh in a PRO14 semi-final.

“Whatever happens happens in that respect. It's out of our hands. There's obviously going to be bumps in the road over however long it lasts. It's the world the way it is at the minute so we just have to roll with it and make the best of it.”

Ulster have confirmed that Alan O’Connor and James Hume suffered concussions in their defeat to Connacht last Sunday and both are following return to play protocols.

Rob Herring sustained a chest wall injury in training last week, and then failed a fitness test pre-game on Sunday. He is expected to be fit for selection this week but Luke Marshall will again be absent this time with an injury suffered in pre-season.

There was good news for Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury who was stretchered off the field shortly after half-time in that Ulster game two days ago, although the second row will miss the Munster match after suffering a concussion.

“He's good,” said head coach Andy Friend. “He's in here today and he'll start his return to play protocols. He'll need to have the next couple of days off. Good to have him back up on his feet though and he's in good spirits.”

The only other injury concern for the province is prop Denis Buckley who picked up a shoulder issue against Ulster. Friend has confirmed that Connacht, out of the running for a play-off place, will rotate significantly this week against Munster.