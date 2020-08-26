Ed Byrne bids to make every chance count as knockout season looms 

Do not tell Ed Byrne there is nothing on the line for Leinster this weekend. The Guinness PRO14 defending champions had a home semi-final locked in before the pandemic brought rugby to a halt in early March but as they prepare to face Ulster in their final-round match before the play-offs, there is still plenty of incentive for Leo Cullen’s players to excel.

As a team, the men in blue are determined to continue building momentum leading into the knockout rounds of both the PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup and extending their winning run to 23 matches this weekend. For individuals like loosehead prop Byrne, there is an opportunity to stake a claim to being part of the double-winning title chase.

Head coach Cullen is likely to rotate his squad considerably for the Ulster clash behind closed doors after sending out a close to full-strength team in Saturday’s restart fixture against Munster.

Byrne, a replacement for Cian Healy in the 27-25 victory, knows if a chance comes to step up to the plate he must seize it.

“It’s a big opportunity ahead of going into finals rugby,” the 26-year-old said. “Everyone wants to be a part of that. It is a massive incentive going forward and that’s why this game will be a huge target for the 23 players playing because you want to be involved the week afterward.” With cup rugby coming thick and fast after the weekend, with the PRO14 semis and final, then the European quarters and semis over four consecutive weeks, Byrne stressed the mission to improve within the squad after what they considered a rusty performance in their first game back in six months.

"There's a couple of things we weren't overly happy with. Munster went very hard at our breakdown and at our lineout.

"There are things we want to work on and get right to build momentum to bring into the semi-final coming up. We try and set high standards the whole time. We need to be ruthless now and we're really targeting a good performance this week.” Stricter interpretation by referees of the breakdown laws since enforced break saw Leinster concede 17 penalties against Munster and Byrne said ruck time would be a major focus in training this week.

“It didn’t take us by surprise but we conceded a few penalties and we need to work on getting in quicker. That was a little bit frustrating because we couldn’t get into our flow much. You can see it from the Super Rugby games that the refs are going hard at that stuff. It’s very, very quick, a little bit quicker than I expected with the jackaler in and stuff.”

Byrne said the penalty count would come down as players adapted to the new officiating regime. “I hope so anyway. There is only so much that you can do in training in terms of going live and we had done a lot of that work. It is just different when you are playing 80 minutes of a game. The more game time that you get under the belt the better you’ll be around that (penalty count).”