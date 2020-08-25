Connacht already interested in keeping Munster's Wootton for longer

Connacht coach Andy Friend would love to keep a fit and firing Alex Wootton in Galway for longer than just the one season.

English-born Wootton moved to Ireland to take up a place in the Munster academy seven years ago. Though picked to start the 2018 Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92 instead of Simon Zebo, he struggled to kick on from there.

A versatile player who is still only 26, Wootton can play in any of the back three positions. Loaned to the western province for the 2020-21 season, he made his debut last weekend in the second-last of Connacht's fixtures from the delayed 2019-20 campaign.

His impact was immediate. It was Wootton's clever line of approach and pace that split open the Ulster defence inside the 22 after 12 minutes, paving the way for the opening try through full-back Jordan Porch.

And Wootton's wonderful offload 11 minutes later helped open the field up for the side's second five-pointer with scrum-half Kieran Marmion eventually picking up a Porch grubber and going over unopposed.

Friend plans to make wholesale changes for this Sunday's Guinness PRO14 meeting with Munster at the Aviva Stadium but, whether he features again or not there, Wootton has already made a big impression on his new teammates and coaches.

“I was impressed by his performance,” said Friend who was delighted with the collective effort in a 26-20 win. “From the minute he walked in here you could see he was an athlete. He has got genuine speed but I love more just his read of the game, his anticipation around the game.

“I'm really impressed with Alex. It's a great opportunity for him to come to Connacht and it's a great opportunity for Connacht to have Alex. I know he is enjoying his time here and we're enjoying having him.”

That begged the obvious question: would he like Wootton to stay for longer?

“It is a loan deal this year but I know he is enjoying his time here. If he keeps performing like that here we are going to want to be keeping him.”

There was also good news for Connacht lock Gavin Thornbury who was stretchered off the field shortly after half-time two days ago although the second row will miss the Munster match after suffering a concussion.

“He's good,” said Friend. “He's in here today and he'll start his return to play protocols. He'll need to have the next couple of days off. It is good to have him back up on his feet though and he's in good spirits."

The only other injury concern for the province is prop Denis Buckley who picked up a shoulder knock against Ulster. With a league semi-final berth out of their reach, this is essentially another free hit for Connacht and that means some heavy rotation.

“We said from the outset that we'll treat these two games as opportunities for players. The pleasing thing from the weekend is that the players that started, and those that came on, have set the bar high.

“We've got another group of players here who are keen to get out and try to emulate that if they can.”