Dan Leavy is ‘bouncing’ for return to Leinster duty

Leinster will not be rushing Dan Leavy back into action, despite the Ireland back-rower “bouncing around” again following his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The Guinness PRO14 league leaders look set to make numerous changes to the starting line-up which edged past Munster at the weekend for their final game before the play-offs against Ulster behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Yet Leavy, who suffered his nightmare knee injury against Ulster at the Aviva in March 2019 will not return to the back row this Saturday and may be held back until the interprovincial A games planned for next month as Leinster build towards their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on September 19.

"Dan is so close to being back, he's bouncing around the place and he's got a permanent smile on his face because he senses he's that close to get back to it,” forwards coach Robin McBryde said yesterday.

"Obviously, you've got to be respectful and mindful of the physiotherapists who have been working closely with him. You've got to listen to them. He's going in the right direction. His energy levels, he's bouncing around, taking part in training.

“We'll wait to see on that decision and see how he goes."

Leinster do still have plenty of selection options for Saturday as they look to build further momentum to take into a semi most likely against Munster, who will secure second place in Conference B with a win on Sunday over Connacht.

They were boosted by a positive update on captain Johnny Sexton and Ireland team-mates Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier, who picked up minor thumb, arm and hand injuries respectively against Munster in the first game back in six months.

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong sat the victory out having tweaked a back muscle and McBryde said: “He'll be up for selection this week.”

"Tadhg will be keen to get out there and prove himself."