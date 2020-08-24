Munster wait on Snyman, Kilcoyne and Kleyn scans

Munster were continuing to wait for news on the extent of injuries to forward trio RG Snyman, Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn following their premature exits from the province’s return to play at the weekend.

World Cup winner Snyman’s Munster debut lasted just seven minutes against Leinster in the resumption of the Guinness PRO14 season at Aviva Stadium on Saturday night, a game lost 27-25.

The South African lock landed awkwardly after stealing a Leinster lineout and was set to go for an MRI scan on his left knee on Monday.

Kilcoyne was removed from the action at the same time as his new team-mate having suffered an injury to his right ankle and the Ireland prop was also set for an MRI scan on Monday. So too Kleyn, who had replaced Snyman in the second row but was then withdrawn during the second half due to a neck injury.

Munster said Kleyn had been taken to hospital following his departure, where he underwent imaging of the injury before being discharged and the South Africa-born Ireland lock needed further investigative imaging on Monday.

Head coach Johann van Graan had also lost the services of another pair of forwards before kick-off with James Cronin, initially named to start ahead of Kilcoyne at loosehead, suffering a low-grade groin strain while Munster said back-rower Jack O’Donoghue had suffered a concussion in training last week.

O’Donoghue will follow the graded return to play pathway under the supervision of the medical team, Monday’s squad injury update said. There was some good news for van Graan, with full-back Mike Haley recovering from a calf injury sustained during the summer being cleared to return to team training this week but the wait for a return continues for fly-half Joey Carbery (ankle), centre Dan Goggin (ankle) and tighthead prop Roman Salanoa (abdominal), a recent arrival from Leinster. Munster face Connacht this Sunday in their final-round PRO14 clash behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium needing a victory to be sure of at least second place in Conference B, their defeat to Leinster last weekend leaving them five points adrift of Edinburgh in top spot and just four points ahead of third-placed Scarlets.