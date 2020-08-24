Sexton and Healy should be fit for Leinster's game with Ulster

Leinster are confident captain Johnny Sexton and fellow Ireland stars Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier will be available for selection against Ulster after picking up knocks in Saturday’s win over Munster.

The trio picked up minor knocks in the 27-25 Guinness PRO14 restart game at Aviva Stadium and were each withdrawn during the second half, Healy with a bang on his arm, Sexton a thumb problem and van der Flier a hand injury.

Yet all were cleared to face Ulster in the final round of regular-season games this Saturday night, although head coach Leo Cullen, whose unbeaten side are already qualified for the play-offs, is likely to make several changes for the match given the semi-finals will be the following weekend.

Definitely out is wing Dave Kearney, who picked up a hamstring injury on Saturday night while long-term absentee Dan Leavy will not be considered as the back-rower increases his training involvement on his road back from a serious knee injury sustained in March 2019.

There are still doubts on the availability of tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, withdrawn from the Munster game as a precaution with a minor back injury, and back-rower Rhys Ruddock, who missed out due to a thigh injury. Both will be assessed further during the week before a decision is made on their involvement against Ulster.