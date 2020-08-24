Aki brings up the ton with energy charged performance

The beaming smile said it all. That Bundee Aki was determined to enjoy his 100th cap for Connacht was evident from the moment he levelled Craig Gilroy with a tackle after 40 or so seconds. Plenty of Gilroy's teammates suffered the same treatment.

“He was really special. It doesn't take much to get him energised but that was more energised than I had seen for a long time.”

According to Friend, the lockdown afforded Aki the space and the time for some self-examination and the realisation he reached was that the more energy he invested in a game the more he got out of it. He wasn't just energetic here, he was vocal with it, a leader in deed and voice.

It was Aki's try, a barrelling, won't-take-no-for-an-answer, run, that prompted him to replace the game-face with a brief but blissful look of sheer enjoyment. Was it a planned move, Friend was asked? Nope, just Bundee being Bundee.

“If he gets the bit between his teeth he is really hard to stop,” said the head coach.

All told, this was a bloody good day for Connacht. A first win at HQ since 1985, apparently, and one claimed on a day when they little concrete to play for and with a squad showing five players making thir debut for the province.

That's a lot of boxes ticked after six months staring at an empty page.

“I thought they were great,” said Friend of his new quintet. “Pete Sullivan and Alex Wootton started, Conor Oliver got on, Jack Aungier got a try on debut and Jordan Duggan came on. They were great.”

There was further good news in the form of second row Gavin Thornbury who was stretchered off early in the second-half after taking a knock to the head but who was doing “much, much better”.