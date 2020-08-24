'We're disappointed. We put ourselves in positions to win the game' - Peter O'Mahony

There was disappointment mixed with satisfaction for Peter O'Mahony as the Munster captain reflected on a long-awaited return to competitive rugby.

Munster went down fighting in their first game for six months on Saturday night, losing 27-25 to Leinster as the Guinness PRO14 returned with a bang, albeit behind closed doors at Aviva Stadium.

Leinster completed their 22nd straight victory since May 2019’s European final defeat by Saracens and Munster now need to beat Connacht back in Dublin next Sunday afternoon to join their rivals in the semi-finals the weekend after next.

Yet O’Mahony was cheered by many aspects of his side’s performance as Munster matched Leinster’s three tries with a pair of scores for Andrew Conway and an excellent finish by Keith Earls.

He was also proud of the resilience shown in dealing with the injury losses of RG Snyman and Dave Kilcoyne after seven minutes and having to play the last 23 minutes with only seven forwards, replacement back Rory Scannell having to scrum down in the final quarter.

“We're disappointed. We put ourselves in positions to win the game,” O’Mahony said.

“There's a lot of good stuff to be taken out of it to be fair. We just cracked under their pressure a couple of times, conceded penalties and losing territory, and conceded tries off the back of it.

"The overriding factor is that we're disappointed but there were some excellent aspects. We were in the mix. We were physically there, which was great.

"We had to be mentally prepared more than anything. That was far from a pre-season friendly. That was a different animal. It was as if we had never left.

O’Mahony is no stranger to playing out of position having done a stint on the wing for Ireland against Italy in 2013 and he praised the adaptability of players like Rory Scannell to knuckle down to new jobs when the situation demanded.

“There were a lot of guys playing in positions they weren't familiar with.

"Obviously, Rory ended up a long way out of his position. He took an excellent restart over his head there. It's a credit to guys showing up when we were under the pump.”

How long Munster will have to plan for without new signing Snyman remains to be seen with the summer arrival needing a scan, but O’Mahony wished the World Cup winner well and hoped for as positive an outcome as possible.

“'I haven't chatted to him but I hope it isn't serious. Hopefully it isn't and we'll wait and see scans he needs to do. I'll have my fingers crossed for him.”