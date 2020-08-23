Match in a minute: Pre-season vibe but Connacht get the job done

Early tries keep Connacht's noses in front against Ulster
Ulster's Matthew Rea is tackled by Jonny Murphy of ConnachtMandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - 18:56 PM
Brendan O’Brien Aviva Stadium

Guinness PRO14:  Connacht 26 Ulster 20 

Key Moment: 

First-half tries from Jordan Porch and Kieran Marmion had given Connacht a 14-6 half-time lead and they never relinquished it. Ulster tries after the break from Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney sandwiched one from Bundee Aki but the game was put to bed with just over a minute to go when Jack Aungier burrowed over for Connacht's fourth.

Talking Point: 

Ulster were already guaranteed their place in the Guinness PRO14 play-offs. Connacht are basically treading water until the new season kicks in. Add in an empty stadium and this one was a hard sell. If there was a pre-season vibe to it all then it was to be expected. Diverting in its own way but not one to mull over after nearly six months on the sidelines.

Key Man: 

Bundee Aki wasn't going to let his 100th appearance for Connacht pass without making his mark. Craig Gilroy felt the full force of the Ireland centre's power with a tackle inside the first minute and more followed, all of them delivered with gusto. A 56th-minute try, claimed with a pair of Ulster defenders bouncing off him, was due reward.

Ref Watch: 

Andrew Brace saw fit to award 26 penalties on Saturday night when Leinster and Munster went at it. This one lacked the bite of that encounter but, while Murphy's workload was less onerous, he still penalised Connacht 13 times through the afternoon. Ulster were pinged seven.

Injuries: 

Connacht's Gavin Thornbury was stretchered off shortly after half-time after being tended to on the pitch. Ulster had already lost Alan O'Connor shortly after the half-hour and Adam McBurney was carried off midway through the second period. Ulster also turned to their bench early for reasons other than injury with Alby Mathewson and Ian Madigan getting a good chunk of time on their debuts for the province.

Next Up: 

Connacht and Munster pair up back here at the Aviva Stadium next Sunday at 5pm. Ulster 'host' Leinster at the same venue the evening before at 7.35pm.

