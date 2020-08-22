English influence and perspective paying dividends in Irish rugby

World Rugby's decision to bump their player residency rule from three years up to five prompted the IRFU into a radical rethink after years scouring the globe for uncut gems that could fill a gap at tighthead or add some beef to the second row.

James Lowe will be the last in that long line of players drafted in from overseas with no familial links to Ireland but employed with a view to wearing a green jersey. The focus now in terms of deepening the talent pool is on the UK and those with Irish mammies and grannies.

There was no such policy document drafted when it came to identifying coaches.

The hiring and firing of people on that side of the whitewash has always been a more arbitrary occupation across all team sports but there has been a significant leap in the numbers of coaches landing here from across the Irish Sea.

There are 23 hands-on rugby-specific coaches on the books of the IRFU between the Ireland staff and the four provinces. Seven of them are Irish but the largest of the other contingents is made up of a half-dozen Englishman.

Add in Dwayne Peel and Robin McBryde, Welsh counterparts on the books in Belfast and in Dublin respectively, and that's eight in total poached from the UK. That's a far busier route than the one that has taken Mark McCall over to Saracens.

There are now more Englishmen coaching here than from the three SANZAR nations put together. It marks a significant change in the DNA of the coaching booths in this country given it was southern hemisphere accents providing the soundtrack in dressing-rooms so often for so long.

There are caveats to a breakdown by anything to linear as nationality.

Ulster's skills coach is Dan Soper, a Kiwi who moved to Ireland in 1998 and is synonymous with Banbridge and Ballynahinch rather than North Otago. Roddy Grant was born in Botswana, grew up in South Africa and spent his playing career in Scotland before joining Ulster as forwards coach.

Out simply, ideas and principles are not bound by borders and so it is that Andy Farrell and Mike Catt are spearheading Ireland, Graham Rowntree is with Munster, Peter Wilkins is masterminding the defence in Connacht and two others are front of house this weekend at the Aviva.

Leo Cullen is head coach at Leinster but he isn't one to get hung up on titles and he has never been slow to talk up the impact Stuart Lancaster has made. Isa Nacewa was another who felt the force of Lancaster's personality and intellectual curiosity when he landed in Dublin.

"Stuart, absolutely phenomenal influence on me and still is, still challenges me today,” said the former Leinster skipper. “I still stay in regular contact with him. He's someone that has so much expertise away from rugby also, in life and leadership.

“They're the type of qualities that I can still hear his voice in my head challenging me and he still challenges me to this day, which is awesome.”

Nacewa will tell you that Lancaster taught him more about leadership in their two years together than he had learned in ten before it. The former England coach has challenged players, staff and the Leinster organisation in general in a way they hadn't been before.

That outside eye can be so influential in an environment where so many hail from the same shores and come through the same system and Lancaster's immersion in bigger picture stuff like leadership is an approach that is echoed by Ulster's Dan McFarland.

Originally from Oxfordshire, McFarland played for Richmond and Stade Francais before joining Connacht 20 years ago and he has spent most of the time since in Ireland. Now the boss at Ulster, he is another who approaches rugby and life with an open, inquisitive mind.

John Cooney has played under him with both Connacht and Ulster. The scrum-half describes a communicator and an empathetic man manager who has introduced practises used by the US Navy Seals to help players perform better under pressure.

“He comes from a psychology background where he understands people and he specialised in the amygdala and stuff like that so he has a big understanding of the human nature of sports athletes,” said Cooney. “That's something that gets forgotten by some coaches and some individuals.

“For him to specialise in that and understand that means a lot. He has a lot of conversations outside of that. Outside of rugby he talks about these things and commitments and your outer life affecting your rugby life. It's a breath of fresh air to have a coach like that.”

Rugby remains a process-driven game of hierarchical structures. Nacewa makes it clear that Lancaster knows how to “crack the whip when needed” but the combination of authority figure, deep thinker and outsider is one that has obvious benefits in the cloistered world of Irish rugby.