McCloskey and Ulster battle for centre stage as Aki registers his ton

Connacht and Ulster have grown accustomed to their provincial cousins grabbing the limelight.

If it hasn't been Munster winning European titles and dominating the ranks of the national team then it has been Leinster. Now here they both are opening the show today , taking centre stage at the Aviva as Irish rugby gets back on its feet.

Add in the presence of football's Champions League on our screens at eight o'clock tomorrow and these two are stuck between a rock and a hard place but there is still plenty here to demand the attention. The teamsheets alone are proof of that.

Ulster are missing Iain Henderson and Robert Baloucoune through injury but they still bring nine Ireland internationals to the table, including Ian Madigan. He starts on the bench behind Billy Burns who will be looking to maintain his hold on the No.10 jersey.

That both have eyes on an Irish place only adds to that drama.

Ulster, with their sprinkling of hardened test pros dotted through the XV, need just two points from this one and the follow-up against Leinster next weekend to secure a place in the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals.

Connacht are out of that reckoning on all but the most fantastical of mathematical equations but Andy Friend has played his strongest cards, none more so than Bundee Aki who will make his 100th appearance for the club here.

Aki has been an integral part of the Ireland setup since he qualified under residency rules in 2017. His opposite number tomorrow will be Stuart McCloskey whose wares were never fully trusted by Joe Schmidt but a man who, at 28, still has time to add to his three caps.

Their efforts will be among the most intriguing of the subplots.

“It's always good competition when we come together,” said McCloskey. “We've had a good few battles over the years. He's a good player, there's certain things he does well. I do certain things pretty well as well. It's a good clash and we'll see who comes out on top.”

Aki's power and physicality is well trumpeted by now but McCloskey is actually the one built more like an archetypal modern centre. Three inches taller and, according to their bios, two stone heavier, it is McCloskey's penchant for the odd offload that seems to have counted against him with Joe Schmidt.

It's not a contrived habit or one he has fed.

Marcel Coetzee suggested they practise some earlier this week but McCloskey found it tough to replicate the conditions needed in a training environment. Skills coach Dan Soper does some work with the players on offloads as well but most of it is instinct.

“You have to pick the moments to do it,” he explained. “I wouldn't say I've gotten overly better at it over the years. I'm maybe better at picking the moments. There's moments where it flows naturally and it just happens.

“There was one against Munster last year where I ended up doing a double-pump almost and then throwing it, but that was just in the moment. It wasn't something I'd ever thought about or practiced. It just happened. Someone was there and it was on at the time.”

McCloskey's willingness to play it as he sees it has been embraced far more in Belfast than it was by Schmidt and, if he has plenty to do to push his candidacy in a region populated by the likes of Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Chris Farrell, then success with Ulster wouldn't hurt.

Jack McGrath asked him recently how the current Ulster side compares to the others he has played with since his 2014 debut and his own take is that this one is the best of the lot. The next step for Dan McFarland's side is to turn potential into silverware.

“When it comes down to finals and semi-finals, it's on the day a lot of it, isn't it? Dan's thing is consistently competing for championships,” said McCloskey. “We did that last year, making a quarter-final in Europe and the semi in the PRO14. It's about taking the next step this year.”

Connacht: J Porch; P Sullivan, T Farrell, B Aki, A Wootton; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; E Masterson, J Butler, P Boyle.

Ulster: J Stockdale; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring, M Moore; A O'Connor, K Treadwell; N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.