McFarland hails

Jack McGrath made the switch to Ulster to win trophies. That might sound odd for a guy who left the medal factory that is Leinster to do it, but the veteran prop remains more than happy with his move north and as certain as ever that success will follow.

Now 30, the Dubliner played in all three of the British and Irish Lions' tests against New Zealand in 2017 but his fortunes dipped, his own loss of form coinciding with the resurrection of Cian Healy's who had at one time contemplated retirement because of injuries.

The move to Belfast was made last summer.

"I love it,” McGrath said. “Ultimately it was me that made the decision and I'll make no bones about it: I moved up here to win silverware. I saw the quality of players and coaching staff and knew (Ulster) were stepping in the right direction, having spoken to Dan (McFarland).

"I just believed the process they were going through. It's an enjoyable place to come into every day so, yeah, it's been brilliant for me. Moving out of Dublin having played for Leinster, it's nice to get outside the bubble as well and test yourself somewhere else."

There are times when he does miss Dublin and the family but it is not he is living in Australia. Home is still only a two-hour spin down the M1 and his devotion to his new digs was obvious back in March when he penned a two-year extension to his deal.

A superb loosehead on his day, he missed out on a trip to Japan for the World Cup when Joe Schmidt deemed him surplus to requirements but a fit and firing McGrath would be a huge boost to Andy Farrell and the Ireland head coach called him in to the Six Nations squad earlier this year.

Injuries haven't helped at times. An ongoing hip issue is something he will always have to manage and a dislocated thumb brought a halt to his bedding-in process in Kingspan last November. Fit or not, he can make an impact. If something needs saying then McGrath is the man to say it.

“The main thing for me was to try and fit in and bring my experience, what I had done in the game, and give people confidence that they are doing the right thing. There is no point in bigging people up if they haven't done something right. You need to call them out. That's the ruthlessness of the sport we are in. It's constructive criticism.

“I wouldn't just go at someone for no reason. If you want to get to the next level you can't leave any stone unturned and that's what we're trying to do here, push each to the next level every time we train. It's been an enjoyable process for me. It is probably a little bit different from what they were used to before.”

That honesty has struck a chord with McFarland who is equally happy to benefit from McGrath's scrummaging and general physicality on the pitch.

"You can't underestimate the power of that (outspokenness) when it is backed up by his credibility and the legacy he has in rugby," said the head coach "I knew Jack before he came here and I had a lot of time for Jack as a person. He's my kind of player. I like those nasty fellas."

Ulster are in a good place after too many years of struggles on and off the pitch. Two more points from their upcoming pair of interpros against Connacht and Ulster and they are in the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals. A European quarter-final away to Toulouse awaits as well.

McGrath won a Champions Cup medal with Leinster two years ago. He was part of four PRO14-winning squads and three Irish sides with Six Nations championships to their names. He knows what it takes for sides to take the leap from contenders to winners.

“Consistency through the season, probably (is the secret). There's a lot of luck as well and you have to have depth in your squad if you want to consistently get to the latter end of competitions. We've really built on a good season.

“We're probably lucky now that the time off has given lads a chance to get rid of niggles so we can hit the ground running. We've had seven weeks back at it now. Most lads at this stage are raring to go.”