Ulster's John Cooney targeting Lions high five years after Eagles low

Late January, 2015. Pat Lam's Connacht side were in La Rochelle claiming a win and a spot in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup. Happy days, though not for John Cooney who was back home at the Sportsground earlier that afternoon helping the Eagles, the province's reserve side, trash Germany's national team.

He had left Leinster for Galway to try and kickstart his career but it was Kieran Marmion scoring a try at the Stade Marcel Deflandre and Caolin Blade who was coming from the bull pen to throw the last few balls from the base of the ruck that same day in France.

Look back through the team news in the week leading up to it and Cooney doesn't even merit a mention. That's how far down the list he was. It was then that he took out a slip of paper and a pen and wrote down his goals. A five-year plan. Added to all the usual staging posts was an unlikely ambition: play for the British and Irish Lions.

“I remember thinking at the time, 'you are miles and miles away from this' but why not aim for the furthest thing you could aim for?”

Outlandish at the time, it doesn't look so fanciful now. Ulster's scrum-half has been in sensational form for some time and is already being mentioned as a possible bolter for a South African tour which may or may not go ahead next summer.

There's nothing Cooney can do about that. The only option available to him right now is to keep doing what he has done so well since his switch to Belfast. A goal-kicking nine with a penchant for big plays and a high level of service, it would be strange if Warren Gatland hasn't had his head turned somewhat already.

Cooney's sheer determination in turning around a career that had disappeared down such a dispiriting cul de sac has been laudable. Joe Schmidt never did give him the shot he merited with Ireland but Andy Farrell has made more use of his many talents since his predecessor left him out of the World Cup party in Japan.

“I remember my sister telling me that if I keep playing well then they can't not look at me and there was times where I didn't make the November internationals or the Six Nations and I didn't make the World Cup.

“But I went back to the fact that I have to keep playing well so they can't overlook me. It's probably cliche but it is what has worked for me and what I do with Ulster will hopefully now come through with other teams.”

Ian Madigan, who joins him at Ulster this year and with whom he shared a Leinster academy dressing room many moons ago, speaks about a player who has always traded on hard work. A guy who worked diligently even then to improve his pass and box-kick and always strained an ear to pick up tips from the likes of Eoin Reddan.

Ask Ulster head coach Dan McFarland about him and he doesn't list his playing abilities but a voracious appetite to explore the mind. A keen student of psychology, Cooney has turned McFarland on to Ryan Holiday whose books include 'Obstacle Is The Way' and 'Ego is the Enemy'.

“John actually persuaded me to read that (second) book,” said McFarland. “So I’m able to quote Marcus Aurelius at him now and try and keep on his level. He loves that kind of stuff and I enjoy that as well. I like guys who are looking at different angles and trying to find their own way.”

Cooney has turned to everyone from Hugh Jackman to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant for hints and tips on how to deal with pressure and adversity and this type of learning has paid off, not least last November away to Bath when he missed an easy kick on half-time but nailed the winner near the end.

“It's definitely something I've improved at. If that was me a few years ago that would probably be my head gone and out the door. Gone. Someone else on for me. As I've got older I realise the effect that I have on the players around me and nobody wants to see your kicker with his head down as you're going in to the second half of a game.”

It's not all sweetness and light. There are times every season when he admits to “hating rugby”. He has had to learn how to pull back and switch off at times but Cooney has found an enviable middle ground between vaulting ambition and mindfulness that should come in handy as rugby plunges into it's most intense of 12 months.