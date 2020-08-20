Robbie Henshaw braces for Springbok duo and hint of the unknown

Rugby returns this weekend and with it a whole pile of known unknowns.

What will it be like at an empty Aviva Stadium? Will the lack of supporters have an influence on refereeing decisions? How will the new breakdown interpretations be enforced? Will the provinces fly from the blocks or will there be false starts?

Add to that the fact that any footage teams have of their opponents has long since passed its sell-by-date. Sides that were defending too flat in March have had five months to rectify it and Munster have gone out and added two World Cup-winning Springboks to their locker.

How do you do do due diligence there?

The last time Damian de Allende or RG Snyder played high-class competitive rugby was during the World Cup in Japan. Scrutinising those clips of Snyman running riot in the Japanese domestic league soon after isn't going to tell you much.

Both are impressive physical specimens capable of adding brute force to Munster's game but they are far from one-dimensional earth-shifters. There are skills to their games and it will be fascinating to see how Johann van Graan utliises them.

"It's important just getting your cohesion right as a team, first and foremost," said Leinster's Luke McGrath. "We understand what Munster are like. Obviously they'll bring in two key new guys, which will add a new dimension to their game, but it's important we get our own stuff right first and then see what presents to us on Saturday.”

The days of any provinces signing this calibre of blue-chip player appeared to be behind us but these two are bona fida stars in, or approaching, the prime of their careers. Isa Nacewa has already suggested it's a pairing that could help lift all boats in Limerick.

Robbie Henshaw hasn't crossed paths yet with Snyman but he has faced de Allende three times, twice in Ireland's 2-1 series loss to the Boks in the summer of 2016, and again in November of the following year when Joe Schmidt's side inflicted a record 38-3 loss on the visitors in Dublin.

"The one thing that stands out about playing the two lads is probably physicality and gainline,” said the Leinster centre. “That would be No.1 in our minds. It's probably trying to stop them at the gainline, not let them get front-foot ball.

“The big challenge for us is we haven't seen ... we haven't done any analysis so we don't know what they're going to bring. Definitely we can expect something different. That's probably one of the challenges.

“We're playing teams who have had a lot of time to probably restructure their game-plans and their plays. We don't know what can come so we need to be really sharp and ready for different types of attacks and different pictures they will present to us.”

De Allende was sensational at the World Cup. Most concentrated on his ball-carrying threat in a team dominated by Faf de Klerk's box kicking and that physicality was just as notable in defence. He made 17 tackles against the hosts in the last eight.

That was probably his best performance of the tournament given he also claimed three turnovers and had a try disallowed but his ball skills are seriously good as well and he linked up just perfectly with Lukhanyo Am in the Far East.

The addition of Snyman to the Munster roster will naturally feed the narrative of a Munster side beefing up and coming face to face with a Leinster team that, like Ireland with England of late, came up short against a physically powerful Saracens side in last year's European decider.

Henshaw doesn't buy into that line of thinking and points out that the centre combination he faced in that final in Newcastle threw up two players in Brad Barritt and Alex Lozowski who are far from behemoths in the modern game.

“It varies from team to team. Munster, for how they play, the physicality aspect is going to be huge for them. But if you look around, even at New Zealand teams, their centres... Like, Jack Goodhue isn't huge but they're so effective at what they do. I don't think it's gone, 'You have to be 108 kilos to be the 12'.”

Maybe not but it seems to help. Either way, de Allende and Snyman represent big business for Munster.