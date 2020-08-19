IRFU sets out new guidelines, urges rugby community to comply 

The IRFU has stated the new Covid-19 restrictions, announced by the government on Tuesday, will "pose serious challenges", but has urged all members to comply for "ourselves and society".

The new restrictions allow sporting events to go ahead outdoors but without spectators. However, training sessions are limited to 15 people.

An IRFU statement today read: “As clubs prepare for matches in the coming weeks, these new restrictions pose serious challenges – particularly in relation to the advice on training numbers.

“However, it is paramount that the rugby community continues to demonstrate safe and responsible behaviours for ourselves and for society.”

The statement confirmed the friendly fixtures are permitted between August 28th – August 30th between clubs within the same province.

“These matches will be able to go ahead as planned, however, there will be a strict ban on the attendance of any spectators.”

The competition stage of the IRFU’s Return To Rugby roadmap for clubs begins on September 5th.

As for the limit people at training sessions, the IRFU has set out the following guidelines:

“The IRFU advises clubs to work in set training groups/pods during this period. There should be one team per pitch at any one time and as directed there “should be no mixing between groups.”

For under 12 groups, "under these restrictions, at least 2 coaches and a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer must be present for groups of up to 15 players. (A Coach may act as a COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer if already assigned the role)

And for U13 to adult: "A COVID-19 Club Compliance Officer and at least one coach must be present."

It adds: “Contact in training is still permitted under government guidelines. The IRFU’s Contact Stage Guidelines recommend the introduction of Match Contact Skills from August 17th, but this type of training must adhere to the current measures.”