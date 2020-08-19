Shutdown and injury combine to stall Baloucoune's Ireland bid

Things were happening for Robert Baloucoune last spring.

Six tries in eight appearances for Ulster this season franked the abilities demonstrated in his breakthrough 2018-19 campaign. Andy Farrell gave further fuel to his ambitions by making him one of four up-and-coming players to be invited into Ireland camp.

The Enniskillen winger returned from Abbotstown with wind in his sails, wise words in his ears and a roadmap for the foreseeable future. The came the shutdown and, on its tails this week, a hamstring tear that will ruin him out for months.

“It's a hamstring avulsion that occurred in a jackal position, so it's one of those injuries sustained in a mechanism you can't do anything about," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland ahead of their game against Connacht this Sunday.

“You get caught in that position and when you put the mechanism there then that's what happens. It's really upsetting and it's a big blow for us because he's been looking really good this pre-season.”

Baloucoune was up for media duties only last week when he took questions about a possible full Irish call-up. Now this. A former Sevens player with the IRFU, he faces a challenging rehab period just when the games are coming thick and fast and he was a fixture for Ulster.

“He's got something special that a lot of people would love to have and that's his speed, but as a player he's a really good learner. Defensively he's excellent, his speed helps him a lot there,” said McFarland. “But he's also a smart learner, smart defender.

“He's been very physical, he's been progressing well, but it is what is. These things happen. He's a mentally tough guy and he'll work through that. In the meantime, we're blessed here with a number of back three players who are equally talented.”

Ulster will also have to make do without flanker Sean Reidy who is dealing with a calf injury and he could miss anything between four to six weeks. It was revealed last week that Iain Henderson will miss two months while Will Addison, Andrew Warwick and Angus Curtis also had injury issues.

The province needs two points from their games against Connacht and Leinster to be sure of a place in the Guinness PRO14 semi-finals. Claim them against Connacht this Sunday and McFarland will be able to rotate the week after.