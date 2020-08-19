Ten out of ten for Leinster's conveyor belt of talent

The mood music from Leinster every time they lose a player to another province is half lament, half Rage Against the Machine. It's perfectly understandable when viewed through their eyes yet there never seems to be a deficit in numbers ready and willing to claim the mic.

The move by prop Roman Salanoa to Munster this summer was the latest to put noses out of joint but Stuart Lancaster and others in the coaching staff have been at pains to tell us since how Tom Clarkson has stepped so impressively into the breach in training as the game returns from lockdown.

So it goes.

The number of players hothoused in Leinster but seeking full bloom in the other three provinces has never been higher. The sheer volume of talent gurgling up through the pipes is given full expression in the ranks of out-halves doing the rounds in Dublin and further afield.

Joey Carbery will still be expected to wear the No.10 jersey in Munster if he can finally shake off the litany of injuries that continue to plague him while Ian Madigan will be vying with Billy Burns for the chance to pilot Ulster and rekindle his test ambitions after four years away.

In Leinster itself they have Jonathan Sexton, still only 35 years young and determined to ring another half-a-decade out of his career. Isa Nacewa jokes that Sexton could play through to 42 which makes you wonder what might come of Ross Byrne, his brother Harry and Ciaran Frawley.

All of them need more minutes.

Sexton was world player of the year as recently as 2018 and yet Leinster have rarely missed a beat on the many occasions when Ross Byrne has deputised, whether in PRO14 or Champions Cup games. His younger sibling and Frawley have also stepped in and clicked seamlessly into gear at times.

“They have been brilliant,” said Leinster and Ireland scrum-half Luke McGrath ahead of their meeting with Munster this Saturday. “I played with Ross loads of times in school. He's a brilliant player and he was going very well in the Six Nations just before we left.

“I actually played with Harry for the first time against Glasgow, which was the last game we played, and he is a brilliant attacking ten to play with. He stands very flat and takes the ball to the gain line. He is such an attack-minded player and it is always enjoyable to play with him.

“He is still very young so it is exciting that he is going to get so much better and it is the exact same with Frawley. I played with him against Connacht this year and he was excellent, the way he ran the whole game and scored a try.”

Strength in depth will never be more important than in the next 12 months to come what with one season to wrap up and another to launch into at club and test levels but it's difficult to see Leinster keeping four tens happy in the long run.

Ross Byrne is 25 now but has at least managed 84 appearances for the province, many of them in key European fixtures thanks to injuries suffered by the man a decade his senior. Frawley, who is 22, has 25 caps to his name and Harry Byrne, a year younger, just nine.

So much will depend on Sexton. His appetite for rugby seems endless and, while the others can't help but improve by osmosis, there has to come a time when the chain begins to move again or it gets clogged further down the line.

It's a lovely problem to have but what is it about Sexton that makes it even fathomable to contemplate the possibility of playing such a physically punishing game so deep into his fourth decade when others call time years before that?

“He has such a talent for seeing picture so being in front of the game at all times, constantly scanning and looking,” said McGrath. “That's something that he is big on. That's probably one thing, that he is always one step of the game.

“His choice of pass or kick is so good, it's of the highest quality. That's probably why he can play as long as he wants, really. He's not a bad runner as well when he sees the gap so I'll have to give him that.”

He'll be hard moved yet.