Connacht ready to unleash 'caged animal' Bundee Aki on Ulster

Connacht are getting ready to unleash “caged animal” Bundee Aki on Ulster this Sunday and Andy Friend says the Ireland centre is in better shape than at any time during his two-year tenure as head coach.

Aki will make his 100th appearance for the western province when Connacht resume their 2019-20 Guinness PRO14 campaign against their interprovincial rivals behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium and no-one is keener to restart, says his Australian boss, than his midfield “wrecking ball”.

“Bundee has been really impressive,” Friend said.

“You know what Bundee is, he’s a warrior, he’s a super, super competitor.

“He’s a bit like a caged animal who has been locked up for five months, who hasn’t been able to do what he loves doing, which is playing rugby.

“Given that it’s his 100th on Sunday that’s just added incentive for him, no doubt.

“But Bundee gives his best whenever he’s playing whether it’s his first cap, 100th cap, 50th cap whatever it is.

“You know you’re going to get something positive out of him.

“But what’s been really impressive is just the way he’s changed his body shape.

“He’s just under 100 kilos now but it’s a good 100 kilos.

“He’s looking lean, he’s looking big and he wants to put that on show on Sunday and in any other game he plays.

“I’ve only known him for two years but he’s as fit as I’ve seen him in those two years.”

Friend said Aki had been a wrecking ball in 2016 when he weighed more than 100kgs but had got down to the low 90kgs for last autumn’s World Cup.

“Now he’s in between, if not up the higher end of that, which I think suits his game.

“He’s a warrior and his route is route one so he’ll go over the top if he has to.

“And if he’s got that additional weight and it’s good weight, he’ll be a pretty hard man to stop.”