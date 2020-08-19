Munster keeping out-half options open but JJ Hanrahan in the box seat

Johann van Graan had no hesitation backing JJ Hanrahan to embrace the leadership role the Kerryman has craved as Munster’s number 10.

The head coach’s endorsement of Hanrahan as the man required to lead his province into Irish rugby’s restart this Saturday against Guinness PRO14 leaders Leinster came yesterday following news of yet another injury setback for fly-half rival Joey Carbery.

Hanrahan, 28, is not exactly a stranger to the famous red jersey, he was earmarked for it a long time ago, the kid most likely to inherit the fly-half berth from Ronan O’Gara. Yet the journey has been longer than many anticipated and the obstacles in his path have been much-touted, but injury-afflicted imports, Tyler Bleyendaal and Joey Carbery should never have reflected on the Currow native’s ability to deliver.

All it really needed was the confidence of his coaches to hand Hanrahan the reins.

He has had that trust this season with Bleyendaal failing to defeat long-standing neck problems, eventually forced into early retirement during lockdown, and Carbery’s Ireland duties turning into a lengthy absence from both the national and provincial set-ups.

An ankle injury suffered in the first World Cup warm-up game of last August did not prevent then Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt from taking Carbery to Japan, though he did no better than three appearances off the bench for a total of 68 mins and the after-effects of that injury 375 days ago now see the 24-year-old ruled out for an ‘indefinite period of time’ on the advice of a specialist.

Hanrahan more than plugged the gap in Carbery’s absence before the Covid-19 lockdown, starting 14 of Munster’s 19 games between September 2019 and February 29, when last they played, and appearing as a replacement three more times.

Detractors will point to the missed drop goal at the death in the home Heineken Champions Cup pool game with Racing 92 that resulted in a draw but it was the sort of leadership and responsibility to step up and take the kick under the severest pressure that his head coach now requires with the 2019-20 season’s resumption upon us and straight into 2020-21.

“Obviously a lot of the players will only become aware of Joey’s situation today because we needed to make sure that Joey is good first,” van Graan said before addressing Hanrahan’s status. “He’s the incumbent 10 and if he comes through the week he’ll start most likely on Saturday evening.

“He’s got a lot of responsibility but that’s something that he wants, that’s something that he works for and the opportunity is now there for the taking. You have got Rory (Scannell) and Damien (De Allende) on his one side (at inside centre) and you have got (scrum-halves) Conor (Murray), Craig (Casey) and Nick (McCarthy) and Neilly (Cronin) on his other side.

“We are all in this together but a No 10 for any side is one of the main positions in taking your team forwards. That’s something that he’ll embrace not only in the coming weeks but the coming season.”

Van Graan’s backing of his first-choice 10 extended to him discounting the possibility of signing short-term cover for Carbery at fly-half, as long as Hanrahan stays fit.

With Bleyendaal no longer playing, Munster’s depth chart drops to academy youngsters Ben Healy, Jake Flannery, and their latest successor as Ireland Under-20 playmaker Jack Crowley, part of this summer’s 20-21 intake.

“I think the most important thing is we wanted to make sure that we knew what’s the best for Joey first so we’ve managed that now.

“It’s just about looking at all possible options. We’ve got JJ who has been our first choice for the back end of last season. Then we’ve got Tyler that has retired. Then you’ve got three really good youngsters, 20- and 21-year-olds in Ben, Jake, and Jack.

“All options will remain on the table. As always, we’ll look to fill within first and then we’ll be in constant communication with David (Nucifora, the IRFU’s Performance Manager) as to the future but in terms of what’s coming short term, we’re really excited to look at what we have.

“We’ve also Rory Scannell who has played at 10 for Munster before and he was on the bench for the Champions Cup so finding the balance in the coming months because, for us, it’s hopefully four weekends but two weekends guaranteed and then it’s the start of the season on the third of October — a massive international window coming up and then straight into Europe over Christmas and straight into Europe again so an incredibly long season coming up and all rugby squads across Europe specifically will be tested in their depth.”

For now, though, Hanrahan will be running the show against Leinster with van Graan also welcoming back Tadhg Beirne to the selection pool for the first time since he underwent surgery following an ankle fracture against Saracens last December.

The lock/flanker had returned to training after lockdown but then suffered what was described yesterday as a low-grade leg injury but is now fit and ready to go.

As too, are Munster’s South African World Cup-winning duo RG Snyman and Damian De Allende. Both lock Snyman and de Allende are in line for their Munster debuts following summer moves from clubs in Japan, the latter having recovered from a groin injury that prevented an immediate return to training on his arrival.