Anxious time for Munster as latest coronavirus test results awaited

There will be understandable trepidation in the Munster camp over the coming hours as the province awaits the results from the latest round of PCR testing of players and staff members.

Monday’s screening for Covid-19 at Munster’s High Performance Centre was the third round of such testing to be conducted at the province since training was allowed to resume post-lockdown in late June.

Across the four provinces and the national sevens squads, the first 607 tests were all negative but the reality of the virus hit Johann van Graan’s squad hard last week when an academy player who had been training with the wider squad reported symptoms and subsequently tested positive, becoming the first case in Irish rugby.

He has been self-isolating since last Sunday week, as have six players, one senior professional and five academy players, who were close contacts from social and household settings.

So far, so good, there have been no further positives but now the coronavirus has infiltrated the playing group, if not the biosecure bubble enveloping the HPC, and four days out from the restart against Leinster at Aviva Stadium, the latest set of results cannot come soon enough.

“Like everything, when it doesn’t happen to you it doesn’t seem that close but if it happens to you then it’s real close to home,” Munster head coach van Graan said yesterday.

“In terms of preparation we’ve just gone about things as we have and why I can say that’s a very good thing is we’re doing everything in the environment to look after everybody.

“The players have been excellent in the way they’ve cleaned equipment and kept their social distance out on the pitch.

“What we do in our video sessions, taking as little time as possible and we went away from certain things like eating in the building, showering, we’ve moved every possible risk that we can eliminate, we’ve eliminated and then we trust that what we’ve been doing is enough and if somebody then still gets sick then we’re just going to have to handle that situation when it arises.

“But the main thing that we’re all here for is to play rugby and for us, as a group, the first main objective for this new season was to play on Saturday evening and that’s still the first objective.

“It’s Tuesday so four nights to go and hopefully those tests come back negative and then we’ll move forward.”

The unnamed player who tested positive was on Monday declared by Munster to be asymptomatic and van Graan delivered a further update during yesterday’s pre-match media session online.

“He’s doing very well. He was shocked (to test positive) and the amount of support he received straight away, it’s something that can happen to literally anyone and I think it just emphasises again the unity of a group, we’ve got to look after everybody.

“So he’s doing well. He’s in self-isolation. He’s in contact with our medical team every day and it’s also going well with the lads in self-isolation, guys that were close contacts.

“Obviously some of those lads won’t be available for selection on Saturday so we as a group, we’ll just take it day by day.

“There’s certain things we can’t control, it’s just about controlling the things we can and we came in again on Monday, everybody has connected over Teams and over Hudl and like I said, it’s unfortunate that it happened to one of our players.

“We’ve just got to get him through this and get him back to training as soon as it’s deemed safe for him to do so again.”

The head coach praised team medic Dr Jamie Kearns and the entire Munster organisation for their response to the positive test and added: “This will probably not be the last time this happens to rugby teams in Ireland, it’s a worldwide pandemic.

“Life is more important than rugby, we’ve got to look after each other first. You look at the losses some people have taken so very much look after each other and the rugby is pretty much secondary to that.” .