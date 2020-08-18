Joey Carbery facing 'indefinite period of time' out of action

Joey Carbery has been dealt a setback to his return to rugby as progress on his ankle rehabilitation is moving slower than anticipated.

The fly-half was set to miss Munster's interprovincial games, beginning against Leinster this Saturday, but was expected to return to action in September.

Following his latest consultation with a specialist, however, Carbery has been advised to delay his return for "an indefinite period of time".

Carbery, already sidelined following surgery on a wrist ligament injury last January, was advised by medics in March that undergoing an elective procedure on his ankle would be best for his future.

That ankle injury has dogged the 24-year-old's 2019-20 campaign, limiting his World Cup role to three substitute appearances, and keeping him out of Munster duty until their post-Christmas loss to Leinster.

His first start of the season came against Ulster in early January, where he suffered the wrist injury. The rehabilitation from that set-back, initially expected to rule him out for up to four months, made it an opportune time for Carbery to repair his ankle, a decision which proved even more timely following the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carbery said he's making "good progress" in recent weeks but the ankle isn't healed sufficiently to return to play.

"Even though the ankle isn’t where it needs to be just yet, I’ve full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now," he said.

Head coach Johann van Graan said Munster's priority was ensuring that Carbery recovers fully so he's in a position to stay fit in the long-term.

"As disappointing as the latest news is, we have Joey at the centre of it all, going through this, and doing everything right in making sure that when he returns to the pitch he stays on the pitch.

"That’s what we all want at the end of this, and undoubtedly it has been a tough blow for him, but he has shown great resilience already and will do everything that’s asked of him for this next phase also.

A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we’re moving into the return to rugby stage, the ankle isn’t where it should be in hitting those next markers.

"David (Nucifora), Andy (Farrell), and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what’s best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all.

"Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs.

"There is a lot of rugby to be played in the coming season and we look forward to welcoming Joey back when he is fully recovered."

Carbery added: "It’s an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks.

"I’d like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all.

"I’d also like to thank my girlfriend Robyn and my family for always being there when I need them.

Lastly, to the fans, I’m so excited to get back out in front of you guys. It’s going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together."

In other injury news, Tadhg Beirne has resumed team training this week following a low-grade leg injury.

Mike Haley (calf), Dan Goggin (ankle), and Roman Salanoa (abdominal) are continuing their rehabilitation.