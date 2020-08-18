Isa Nacewa sees new signings lifting Munster to new level

Isa Nacewa's legacy among 'imports' is unmatched in Irish rugby. Some have just about been his equal at times in terms of quality, others have come close to corresponding with his extended length of service across two stints with Leinster. None planted both those pillars quite as deep in the soil.

The Kiwi would be too humble to say it but he knows what it takes to land somewhere new and make yourself so cherished, so indispensable. And, in the like of RG Snyman and Damian de Allende, he clearly sees a pair of World Cup winners who have the potential to take root and prosper in Munster.

“He is a specimen, RG Snyman. There is no doubt about it. When you have someone who has the speed to go along with that and probably a different skillset from the rest, then that's what lifts and will continue to lift the Munster forwards to a new level maybe.

“Certain individuals have the physique and the skill level and the work ethic. That changes the attitude of those around them. It's no different to Brad Thorn and the influence he had throughout all the different clubs around the world.”

RG Snyman at training earlier this year. Picture: INPHO

Nacewa saw Thorn's influence first-hand when his fellow New Zealander joined Leinster on a short-term contract in 2012, his influence around the dressing-room lasting far beyond his eight appearances and the third Heineken Cup trophy he helped deliver.

Snyman and de Allende will bring sheer size and skill to the Munster cause but, while Leinster have not added any overseas shine to their array of talent, Nacewa is aware that skills development has been a prime focus for his old colleagues during the lockdown.

Joe Schmidt concentrated on just that area when he first took over the province as head coach back in 2011 with huge success and Nacewa has seen a more recent example of how this concentration on the game's finer points can make a small but subtle difference to the scoreboard.

“Games can be tight and when they come down to the crunch. It's usually a small point of skill that makes a difference at the end of the day. The Crusaders are a very skillful team but they are also very skillful under pressure and when it matters most.

That's what puts them above the rest. At times during Super Rugby Aotearoa they were more skillful than the opposition at the right time of the match, which made the difference. That's what made them win the competition with a week to go.

Leinster were already pretty good before the shutdown. Undefeated in the PRO14 and in Europe this season, they approach Saturday's restart fixture against Munster in Dublin with James Ryan and Dan Leavy unavailable and with Fergus McFadden among a handful of others joining them.

McFadden was due to leave the club this summer but extended his contract to see the delayed campaign through. He is now ruled out for six weeks with a calf injury. His league campaign is over. His career will be too if Leinster don't beat Saracens in Europe next month.

Isa Nacewa in 2018, while playing for Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Some of his colleagues may have longer stints in the game than they bargained for as the unexpected hiatus from competitive action brought on by the pandemic has afforded player's battered bodies a rare and extended break away from the usual rigours.

Nacewa knows what a benefit this can be. The Kiwi retired from Leinster and from rugby entirely in 2013 when aged just 31 but he returned to Ireland and his beloved club two years later to add a three-year code onto an already glittering career.

“It will have done wonders for guys in the latter stages of their career. Guys get sabbaticals written into their contracts, some of the big dogs, to manage the body over a four-year World Cup period. You can imagine what 175 days away from the game(will do).

“One, you’d be able to get over any niggles that you had. There would still be enough time there to get gains physically and mentally, even with all the distractions that were going on. It was the perfect time to refresh. I can see Johnny (Sexton) playing until he is 42 if he wanted.

“That’s the seriousness of how long a break this will have been. I’ve spoken to players all over the world during this time. A lot of them have said to me, ‘I can get another year out of this’ and that’s the way they’ve been thinking.

“Someone like John Afoa, who has been putting his head in a scrum for 17 years, is feeling great and knows he can go for another year with ease. They just have to be conscious about hitting the ground running and managing that as soon as rugby kicks off again.”