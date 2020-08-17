Injury blow for Fergus McFadden as his Leinster career winds down

Fergus McFadden
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 18:20 PM
Brendan O'Brien

Fergus McFadden's hopes of finishing his career on a high have been tempered by the news that the veteran has suffered a calf injury and will be on the sidelines for six weeks.

That would rule the versatile back out of the two interpros this month, the knockout stages of the PRO14 which follow and the Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens. It also leaves him touch and go to make a European semi-final too, should Leinster make it that far.

In short, he needs Leinster to keep winning or his career will be over before he is fit again.

McFadden like Rob Kearney, was due to finish up with the club two months ago but agreed a new short-term deal to see out the delayed 2019-20 campaign which kicks off again on Saturday when Leinster face Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Also unavailable for that that is tighthead prop Vakh Abdeladze who is due to have a procedure this week on a long-standing back problem, Conor O'Brien who had an operation last week on a hamstring issue and is to miss a number of months, and Dan Leavy who continues his return from injury.

Loosehead prop Peter Dooley will be available having recovered from a shoulder injury.

