Ronan O'Gara warns 'one person can bring the whole thing down' ahead of rugby's return in Ireland

Ronan O’Gara has stressed the importance of player responsibility during the Covid-19 pandemic in getting rugby to return on schedule this weekend having warned that just “one person can bring the whole thing down”.

The Munster and Ireland legend was talking on Monday as the Guinness PRO14 is set to resume this weekend following a 175-day absence due to the coronavirus outbreak that forced lockdowns across the world in the interests of public health.

Irish Rugby last week experienced its first case when an unnamed Munster academy player tested positive and six more squad members, including one senior professional, were asked to self-isolate as potential close contacts through social and household settings.

This Saturday’s PRO14 derby clash between Leinster and Munster behind closed doors at the Aviva is not believed to be under threat but the southern province will be waiting anxiously on the latest round of IRFU testing for players and staff members, which was taking place on Monday.

In France, where O’Gara is head coach at Top 14 club La Rochelle, who saw the 2019-20 season cancelled with immediate effect in March, there is also anxiety ahead of the new season given the reporting of 30 cases at Stade Francais last week. Though the Corkman is preparing for a pre-season clash with Toulouse in Limoges this Saturday, he said it only took one member of staff to derail the whole restart project.

“The information we’ve received from our medical experts here is that you don’t know when or where the virus could hit so you have to be extremely disciplined in your behaviour in terms of your mask and cleaning your hands at every possible opportunity,” O’Gara said.

“So in that regard, you’re very aware of your responsibilities and also of informing your players of their responsibilities.

Other than that I try and control what I can control and what we can control in our environment but people, when they leave the building, you have absolutely no idea what they’re doing and who they’re engaging with so in that case, one person can bring the whole thing down.”

O’Gara, who was speaking as part of a Guinness campaign to celebrate the return of rugby to Irish shores, said there was very much a changed mood in his club since a recent spike in cases across France but that games would go ahead as scheduled with the league restarting on September 4.

“Masks are back in big time. We had a bit of a period there where we thought we were getting back to normal but that’s been hit with a big bang with a lot of new cases.

“It’s good, though, we’re tested three times a week so your life is decided really, whether you’re positive or negative, you know? We’ve had no cases, don’t know how much longer that can last for but this area is generally good.

The message we’ve received is it’s going on, so Stade Francais, they’ve had 30 cases but that’s not going to stop the competition. It’s not going to stop the Top 14 so whoever they have to put out on a certain weekend, if they have a lot of cases it’s up to the clubs to manage.

“So the show is going on, it seems, in terms of there won’t be any great pauses like there has been in the past, I don’t think.

“Obviously, it’s a pandemic, if it’s out of control completely then there might be a review but the information we’ve received is that if your guys have tested positive then they’ve got to go to self-isolation for nine days and then review it.

“I think that’s why it’s important with the academy and the professional team and players you have, you’re going to have to put out 23 players every week.

“We have nasal testing, and then we're going to proceed to saliva testing this week.

"We're due to play a game on Saturday and at the minute the game goes ahead because I think Toulouse and ourselves both have a clean bill of health at the minute, but depending on how many cases and they can arrive at any stage of testing, which could happen three or four times this week and then before the game.

"So there are different hypotheses for scenario A, B or C, but I think the rules coming down from the FFR is that the games will go ahead unless the French government come in over their heads and say, 'Okay, shut down'.”

O’Gara said it was difficult to take stock of the fast-changing situation from a coaching point of view.

“It’s very hard to know because we don’t know if you get the virus, how sick you actually get as sportspeople, so it’s make it up as we go along, which is not ideal.

“I think it’s difficult for coaches to know. I mean, you’ve a certain idea of a training plan in your head and a certain idea of who’s going to be available for this session and then all of a sudden it can change.

“It just seems incredibly surreal what’s going on at the minute but the alternative is that everybody goes back into lockdown and I don’t know if that’s the solution. I think we’re going to have to try and, unfortunately, live with this virus and that’s where this club is at the minute.”