Sean O'Brien hoping for one last dance with the Lions

Seán O’Brien may be a little too experienced to be considered a potential bolter for next summer but if the London Irish flanker does find a way onto a third Lions tour in 2021, it would be an achievement every bit as noteworthy as a young gun shooting into selection.

Now 33, O’Brien should not even be playing by rights, given his 10-month comeback from a hip resurfacing surgery that forced him out of an Ireland swansong at last autumn’s World Cup in Japan.

Yet here he is, on the eve of the English Premiership restart this Saturday, fighting fit and training harder than ever, he said yesterday with a subtle reference to the constraints of the IRFU player welfare protocols he played within during the bulk of his glittering career with Leinster and Ireland.

He also has a third Lions tour in his sights. Head coach Warren Gatland selected him for both 2013 to Australia and 2017 to New Zealand, and O’Brien more than justified that faith with five Test appearances and a memorable try against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

He may have taken himself out of the Ireland equation by leaving Leinster for London but he has targeted the Lions in South Africa.

“I’d be dead straight with you, it’s something I haven’t ruled out,” O’Brien said. “I think it would obviously be a massive honour to be in that position, If I could play well enough for London Irish over the rest of this season and next season.

“There’s always that stuff in the back of your head, that little burning sensation, so yeah, that is in there, whether it will happen or not is another question.”

When it is suggested he may have to take his game to another level for London Irish given he will not have access to the Test stage, O’Brien replied: “I will and I’ll happily try that. It will be down to me at the end of the day of how well I’m playing, how well the team is going, etc, but I think going to South Africa, into that environment, Gatland could do with a few experienced heads anyway, so we’ll see what happens.”

Exiles head coach Les Kiss, the former Ireland defence coach, believes O’Brien is more than capable of achieving his objective.

“I don’t like to heap a lot of pressure on Seánie, but he can take it,” Kiss said. “He’s amongst the best I’ve coached, for sure. Even when he had his injury, he was still effective, wasn’t he?

“From what I’ve seen from Seán to date, the true test for him will be game on, game on.

“He’ll probably play a little bit more here than he would have in Ireland. If he gets that right, if that can go okay for him then we’re going to see what we’ve always known Seánie is.

“He’s so dogmatic, stubborn about what he wants to get out of the game for him and his mates, I have no doubts he can get back to that.

“For him, it’s still a step-by-step process. It will be something that happens because everything else holds up and if it holds up in a good way there’s nothing that can hold him back.

“If he can get regular games, we won’t overplay him for sure, but if he’s playing well and his body is feeling good, there’s no doubt he can step back into a Lions jersey.”

As Kiss suggested, the demands on Premiership players are higher than those under IRFU contracts and O’Brien suggested he is relishing the experience of his workload being less carefully managed.

“When you’re in the Irish set-up, you’re managed a lot.

“While that’s a good thing for your body at times, it’s probably something that I’ve wondered are you battle-hardened enough to get through a succession of games.

“I think that’s what I’ve liked about coming over here, even during lockdown when I was at home (in Carlow), I said I was going to come back training in the best shape I’ve ever been in. That’s where I’m at at the minute.

“I haven’t missed a training session, I’ve got through everything. It’s been really refreshing for me coming into a different environment and getting through that volume of work and feel really good about yourself.

“Cotton wool? I wouldn’t say I was wrapped in cotton wool (in Ireland) but it’s definitely a different system over here. Like, when you’re IRFU-contracted at home there is that element of minding you that little bit more whereas over here it’s ‘just get on with it and get cracking, get through the work and see where you are at the end of it.’ “I’ve kind of enjoyed that part of it, to be honest.”

With Ireland head coach Andy Farrell reinforcing the IRFU’s unwritten policy of not selecting overseas-based Irishmen for the national team last week with reference to Simon Zebo, O’Brien appears to have accepted the situation he was fully aware of when he moved from Leinster to London Irish.

“From the point of view of you playing really well and other people not playing really well, you kinda think that you can still add value to the set-up but that’s completely up to the coaches and the rules they have in place.

“But if the rule wasn’t there, would I love to play for Ireland? Of course I would. I’d love to play for Ireland every weekend.

“But that’s just the way it is at the minute, and it’s not something I’m thinking too much about.”