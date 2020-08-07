Holders Kilfeacle head west in Junior Cup first round

Holders Kilfeacle head west in Junior Cup first round
CELEBRATIONS: Kilfeacle & District’s captain Bryan McLaughlin lifts the Junior Cup after defeating Dromore in the 2020 final.
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 09:57 AM
Tony Leen

CUP Holders Kilfeacle & District will face a trip to Connacht to take on Creggs in Round 1 of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup for the 2020/21 season.
The Tipperary men became the 10th side to have their name etched on the trophy in its 15-year existence when they saw off Dromore 28-24 back in January.

Ashbourne and Seapoint are the other previous winners in the draw and they’ll have home advantage over Ulster sides Clogher Valley and Enniskillen respectively.

Like Seapoint, Thomond were plying their trade in the Energia All-Ireland League as recently as 2019. The Limerick men host Connemara.

There are two more Munster v Connacht affairs with Tuam taking on Newcastle West and Mallow at home to Westport.

Wexford outfit Gorey have the longest journey of the round with a trip to Ballyclare in Co. Antrim.

Beaten 2020 finalists Dromore will be at home to Suttonians.

Domestic competitions are limited to intra province fixtures in Stage 1 of the IRFU’s 2020/21 season, due to COVID-19 risk mitigation. This means Round 1 is not due to commence until Saturday January 2nd 2021.

Said IRFU Junior Working Party Group Chair John Sheerin: “The Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup was one of the few competitions we were fortunate enough to complete last season with Kilfeacle & District lifting the trophy in January. It was a superb game in front of a huge crowd and worthy of any final.

“We can expect the same high drama and high calibre rugby in 2021. I would like to wish all the teams the very best of luck and will look forward to seeing them in national competition.” 

Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup, Rd 1 (Sat, Jan 2nd, 2021): Tuam v Newcastle West, Creggs v Kilfeacle & District, Thomond v Connemara, Mallow v Westport, Ballyclare v Gorey, Dromore v Suttonians, Ashbourne v Clogher Valley, Seapoint v Enniskillen *Teams named first have home advantage

More in this section

Andy Farrell 9/3/2020 Farrell: Players must seize chance
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Andy Farrell: Ireland braced for ‘tough old task’ when Six Nations resumes
James Lowe tackled by Aled Davies 21/2/2020 James Lowe is part of Ireland's November Test plans, says Farrell

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up