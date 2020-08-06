Six Nations still to be won, insists Farrell

Andy Farrell finally has clarity on the way ahead for his Ireland team and he has reminded his players there is still potentially a 2020 Six Nations title in their futures when Test rugby returns this autumn.

Confirmation came this week that the championship campaign which was brought to an abrupt halt by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early March will be completed with Six Nations' bosses announcing that Ireland’s home game against Italy will take place at Aviva Stadium on October 24 before a final-round trip to Paris to face France on October 31.

The outstanding fixtures, ahead of a potential eight-team tournament in November, will be a chance for first-time head coach Farrell to put right the errors that led to a humbling 24-12 defeat by England at Twickenham last time out on February 23. That loss was the first defeat of the Englishman’s tenure since stepping up from defence coach and succeeding Joe Schmidt after the World Cup last October.

The Twickenham result has not taken Ireland out of the Six Nations title running. The 2018 Grand Slam winners have a game in hand of the teams above them, a point behind Scotland in third and four adrift of pacesetters France and England with a win over winless Italy giving them a chance to grab a bonus point and top the table heading into the final weekend.

“We’re a team who have our destiny in our hands a little but even if it is a tough old task,” Farrell said on Thursday during an online IRFU media briefing. “We have to perform against Italy first and we need what we need out of that game.

“I’m sure they will have reflected too and they will be tough first game up. All our lads are aware, I’ve been in contact with them, they know what is coming around the corner, from the interpro games to get selected and back into that Six Nations.

“We know it is there to be won and we will be hungry to do that and we won’t be frightened by that. Italy will be tough. And Paris away will be a hell of a game, won’t it? It’s in our hands and we want to attack that full steam ahead.”

Of finally getting a Test schedule after months of uncertainty, Farrell added: "It's great, it's super exciting, it's what everyone wants. To be able to deal with what went on over the last couple of months was difficult for everyone but to get announcements and know what's ahead and what type of year that the boys have got coming excites all of us.

"The calendar is packed but it's packed with quality games and that's what we all want to be part of."

"The buzz word over the next couple of months is going to be adaptability really, we've all got to do that in life - be able to adapt. We've got to make sure we adapt along the way.

'There could be all sorts of things coming into that category. We've got plans in place for being able to adapt to what is thrown at us."

While Farrell said he, his coaches and players had used the lockdown constructively with reflection and “reflecting on those reflections”, he bemoaned being denied the opportunity to make immediate amends for the England defeat.

"We were gutted that the competition didn't keep rolling on because after a disappointing game against England, the only thing the boys wanted to do was get back on the horse again.

"We had had a great reflection week and we were brimming to go over to Paris and see what we could do. We trained on the Tuesday morning and got told at lunchtime that the game was going to be off.

"We didn't know what was going to happen at the time and here we are, still not played. But having said that, to be able to reflect on the short campaign and know what's in front of us has been good time to use."