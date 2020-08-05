Six Nations fixture details revealed, but U20 championship cancelled

Irish rugby fans will be dressing up in their green jerseys for Halloween as the schedule for the postponed 2020 Six Nations fixtures was confirmed.

Andy Farrell's side will travel to Paris for a potential Six Nations title-decider at the Stade de France at 8pm (Irish time) that Saturday evening.

That will come a week after Ireland host Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, October 24, with a kick-off time still to be announced.

A bonus-point win in that game would move fourth-placed Ireland ahead of England, France, and Scotland to top the table entering the final round of fixtures.

The final day, on October 31, will begin at 2.15pm with Wales meeting Scotland at a still to be confirmed venue. Wales will not play at the Principality Stadium again in 2020 with the stadium set to remain in use as a field hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At 4.45pm, Italy will welcome England to the Stadio Olimpico before attentions turn to Paris later that evening.

Ireland's Women's Six Nations campaign will also be played out across the same weekends, with games against Italy and France still outstanding.

The U20 championship, however, will not be finished. Ireland had been on track to defend their title and complete a second consecutive Grand Slam.

"Due to season scheduling constraints, it was decided that the three outstanding matches would not be played and there would be no winner for the 2020 Championship," said Six Nations Rugby in a statement.

Tournament organisers said details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance will be announced in due course for the men's and women's competitions.

The IRFU today cancelled all tickets for Ireland's men's and women's games against Italy due to the unlikelihood of a capacity crowd being facilitated at the Aviva Stadium or Energia Park. Refunds will be arranged, as is the case for Ireland's U20 game against Italy.

The French rugby union have also cancelled tickets for their games against Ireland, with refunds available from the point of sale.

"When we have greater clarity on the potential attendance at future games in line with government guidelines, we will announce these details," said IRFU Commercial Director Padraig Power.

Following the completion of the men's games, Fiji and Japan will join the Six Nations teams for an international tournament to replace the autumn internationals this year.

Match schedules, venues, and commercial arrangements are currently being finalised, said Six Nations Rugby.

“We are absolutely thrilled to make this announcement today. Whilst the past few months have been extremely challenging, we have always remained hopeful of concluding this year’s tournament and we are really looking forward to the final games in the men’s and women’s championships. There is still so much to play for, and we are hugely excited for what lies ahead,” said Six Nations CEO Ben Morel.

“Public health remains the number one priority and while we must continue to be vigilant and cognisant of the dynamic and fast-changing external environment, we are nonetheless extremely pleased to be moving in the right direction.”