August 22 date for Leinster v Munster PRO14 restart

Leinster and Munster will restart professional rugby next month as the Guinness PRO14 confirmed its return with an interprovincial clash at Aviva Stadium on August 22.

PRO14 organisers on Wednesday released fixtures and kick-off times for the abbreviated end to the 2019-20 season, which has been suspended since March 12, when the Covid-19 outbreak began to sweep across Europe.

There will be two more rounds of regular-season play followed by semi-finals and a Final on four consecutive weekends from August 21 to September 12.

The PRO14 restart will kick-off in Italy on Friday, August 21 with Benetton Rugby welcoming Zebre to Treviso and the derbies continue over the weekend with Leinster against Munster on the Saturday at 7:35pm, live on Eir Sport rounding off a day that will also feature Scarlets v Cardiff Blues in Llanelli at 3pm and Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield at 5:15pm.

Sunday, August 23 will see Connacht face Ulster at 4:30pm in Dublin live on TG4 as the provinces resume their bids for semi-final berths behind closed doors, with Ospreys v Dragons in Swansea at 2:15pm.

Defending champions Leinster, unbeaten this season and leading Conference A by 18 points with Ulster second, nine ahead of Glasgow.

Edinburgh lead Conference B by a two-point margin over Munster, with Johann van Graan’s side eight points clear of Scarlets in third, with Connacht fourth another two points in arrears.

The second weekend and final round of regular-season games in Ireland will be back at the Aviva, with Ulster playing Leinster at 7:35pm on Saturday, August 29 before Munster face Connacht the following day at 5pm.

The Scottish and Italian teams will play each other for a second weekend, Dragons play Scarlets at Rodney Parade and Cardiff Blues meet Ospreys at the same venue but no dates have been fixed for the South African derbies between the Cheetahs and Southern Kings due to the Covid-19 crisis there. Both teams returned to non-contract training only this week.

Guinness PRO14 Restart Fixtures (All games live on Premier Sports, eir Sport. Live on TG4 where indicated. Kick-offs Irish time)

ROUND 14

Friday, August 21

Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio Monigo, Treviso, 19:00

Saturday, August 22

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, 15:00

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 17:15

Leinster v Munster, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 19:35

Sunday, August 23

Ospreys v Dragons, Liberty Stadium, Swansea, 14:15

Connacht v Ulster, Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 16:30 (TG4)

ROUND 15

Friday, August 28

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 19:35

Saturday, August 29

Dragons v Scarlets, Rodney Parade, Newport, 17:15

Ulster v Leinster, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 19:35

Sunday August 30

Munster v Connacht, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 15:00

Cardiff Blues v Ospreys, Rodney Parade, Newport, 17:00

Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Lanfranchi, Parma, 19:00

Guinness PRO14 Final Series Semi-Finals: September 4/5/6

Final: Saturday, September 12