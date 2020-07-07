Leinster winger Barry Daly quits rugby to pursue Master's in US

Leinster wing Barry Daly has called time on his professional rugby career in order to pursue a Master's degree in the United States.
Leinster winger Barry Daly quits rugby to pursue Master's in US
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 19:41 PM
Simon Lewis
Leinster’s Barry Daly scoring a try against Southern Kings in 2018. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr
Leinster’s Barry Daly scoring a try against Southern Kings in 2018. Picture: INPHO/Gary Carr

Leinster wing Barry Daly has called time on his professional rugby career in order to pursue a Master's degree in the United States.

The 27-year-old former UCD man made 36 appearances for his province and scored 19 tries but his last two seasons had seen him hampered by serious knee injuries and Daly will take up the offer of a place on a Master's in Business Administration course at Boston College.

“It was a combination of things, the knee, two years of injuries, I got the opportunity to study abroad,” Daly said of his decision in an interview with leinsterrugby.ie. “I’ve got a scholarship to study in Boston for two years, I’m doing an MBA there.

“I didn’t really know for sure until towards the end of my injury rehab. I was coming back, looking to play and the whole pandemic was just kicking off then.

“Thankfully, Ella McCabe (Rugby Players Ireland) had been on my case hard the last couple of years with all the injury time to prepare for after rugby and she put me on to this scholarship.

“I actually got that fairly shortly after the whole lockdown kicked off so that was pretty much the decision made for me. I wasn’t able to play for Leinster anymore and I’d gotten this incredible opportunity to go and study in Boston College.”

Daly’s last game for Leinster came on April 27, 2019, against Ulster at the end of his third season as a professional after being picked up playing AIL rugby with UCD. He would finish Leinster’s double-winning 2017-18 campaign as leading try-scorer and was an uncapped member of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning squad.

More in this section

A general view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 8/2/2020 World Rugby announces calendar for Six Nations and autumn internationals
Wayne Pivac file photo Wales’ 2020 fixtures to be away with Principality Stadium to remain a hospital
Munster v Leinster - Guinness PRO14 Round 9 August 22 date for Leinster v Munster PRO14 restart
rugbyleinster rugbyplace: united statesplace: bostonperson: barry dalyperson: dalyperson: ella mccabeorganisation: leinsterorganisation: ucdorganisation: boston collegeorganisation: rugby players irelandorganisation: ulster

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up