Munster fans showing support by waiving right to a refund

The supermarket slogan “Every Little Helps” is starting to add up for Munster Rugby with a number of Supporters Club members taking to Twitter to declare their decisions to forego the offer of refunds or credit for the last four home games of the 2019-20 season.

Munster announced their offer on Wednesday following confirmation that any proposed rescheduled Guinness PRO14 fixtures will take place behind closed doors due to the restrictions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic. It applies to Munster’s 5,400 MRSC members, many of whom also number among the province’s 7,500 season-ticket holders.

“Refund returned, membership renewed. Munster Rugby runs in my blood. Excellent work, well-considered options for everyone @MRSC16 #SUAF,” tweeted Tess K on Thursday.

Barry-John Ryan, a five-year ticket holder from Mallow, also tweeted his intention to renew MRSC membership and that “any refund due will go back to the club #TeamWork #SUAF”.

“Myself and my dad, we just renewed our Supporters Club memberships and waived our right to a refund,” Ryan told the Irish Examiner. “Any small bit of support at this time from a financial point of view, it’s just giving it back to the club.

We’ve had more good days than bad and got a lot of mileage out of seeing them in Cork and Limerick and further afield. It’s just a small gesture but I think judging by the traction on Twitter, a lot of people are doing the same.

Ryan was one of the original 10-year ticket holders when the scheme was introduced following the redevelopment of Thomond Park in 2008 and he was happy to renew for a further five last year.

“I’ve been a member nearly 20 years now, my MRSC number 90 suggests I must have been part of it pretty close to the inception. Like anything, you feel a part of something, you feel invested in something and it’s something small scale.

“When you pay for something upfront as we did 12 months ago, the match tickets work out cheaper, so if you can renew, whatever ticket money they get upfront at the start of the year is some help to the overall finances which I imagine are an interesting juggling act at this time.

“I don’t think I’ll be directly bankrolling RG Snyman or Damian de Allende, I’ll leave that to somebody else!”