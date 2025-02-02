Dublin Racing Festival day two tips: Backtonormal can strike for Cromwell

Sunday’s card is likely to be much the same as Saturday’s, with Willie Mullins dominating the big races, but the nap goes to the Gavin Cromwell-trained Backtonormal, who can make a successful handicap chasing debut in the O’Driscoll’s Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase.

On debut for the stable, in a hurdle at the Punchestown festival, he beat Answer To Kayf and, even allowing for the fact that it is end-of-season form, the runner-up is a high-class sort, and Backtonormal readily accounted for him.

Sent chasing at the start of this season, he ran with promise on the first and third starts, particularly last time out when he finished sixth behind Jeannot Lupin in a beginners’ chase at the Christmas meeting here.

The form has taken a few knocks, but the selection jumped particularly well and finished off his race to good effect despite being a little short of room in the closing stages. Those runs have earned him a very appealing opening mark of 130 and the step up to almost two and three-quarter miles a positive move. Conor Stone-Walsh takes 5lbs off his back, to bring his mount’s racing weight to 9-13, and he ought to take a world of beating.

The feature is the Grade One Irish Champion Hurdle and Lossiemouth can get back to winning ways following her Kempton defeat.

She was never in her comfort zone that day but was beaten less than three lengths by Constitution Hill, and that is the best piece of form any of these five horses has produced this season. With plenty more to come from her, she can consign the reigning Champion Hurdler and two-time winner of this race, State Man, to the runner-up spot.

The latter has something to prove after his relative no-show at Christmas, but Paul Townend’s decision to stay loyal to him suggests he is showing some of his old sparkle at home. Even at his best, he has a tough task giving 7lbs to his stablemate, and thus she is readily preferred.

There isn’t much to separate Ballyburn and Impaire Et Passe in the Grade One Ladbrokes Novice Chase, and only marginal preference is for the former. Kopek Des Bordes’ jumping left a lot to be desired when he won his maiden hurdle at the Christmas meeting here, but he clearly possesses quite an engine. If he has improved in the jumping department, he will follow up in the Grade One Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle. Stablemate Kaid d’Authie is feared most.

The €100,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy And Maureen Mullins Mares’ Handicap Hurdle gets the day’s proceedings underway, and the Mullins team can get the day off to the perfect start by landing the spoils with the progressive Straight Home.

Queens Gamble is potentially different class but hasn’t stood much racing in the past 13 months, while Savante looks very well handicapped off 119 but may need further. Vischio makes instant appeal on her first start for Emmet Mullins, but Straight Home is just preferred.