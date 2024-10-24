Shecouldbeanything can complete hat-trick by scoring at Clonmel 

Shecouldbeanything can complete a quick hat-trick over fences by taking the Mahon Falls Mares’ Chase, the fifth race on Thursday’s card in Clonmel.

Runner-up to Jesse Evans on her first start over fences, she went one place better with a smooth success in a modest event at Listowel and followed up with a hard-fought success over Gaelic Arc in a Grade Three at Tipperary. This race looks a little easier than that one and she can land the spoils at the expense of Space Tourist.

The latter won three of her seven outings over hurdles and won a mares’ chase on her second start over fences. She didn’t impress that day, but the runner-up, her stablemate A Penny A Hundred gave the form a boost by winning next time out.

The greater concern is Space Tourist’s tendency to jump out to her left, which could be costly and thus preference is for Shecouldbeanything.

There was a lot to like about Ah Remy Martin’s successful chasing debut and he has strong claims of a follow-up victory in the Coumshingaun Handicap Chase.

Tom Gibney’s six-year-old was a reasonable hurdler but always gave the impression he could be better when sent over fences.

Just 11 days ago, he made his debut in a novice chase in Cork and showed a good attitude to see off Sea Road Fill and three other rivals all of which had previous chasing experience.

There was much to like about the way he dug in deep under strong pressure in the closing stages and his mark of 114 looks more than manageable for the progressive sort. He is conceding experience once again and it is quite possible this track won’t be ideal, but there is plenty more to come from him and he is preferred to Natural Breeze. While the latter would seem to have quite a bit to find with some of her rivals, she has not finished worse than fourth in five runs at this track, and has won, over hurdles, on one of those occasions. The return to this venue should prompt an improved performance.

In the finale, the Clonmel Oil Chase Day November 7 Handicap Chase, Warmer Days Ahead is using his hurdling rating to make his debut over fences and with a decent round of jumping, he should be heavily involved in the finish. Winner of a handicap hurdle on his most recent start, the five-year-old is going in the right direction and can take advantage of his current mark.