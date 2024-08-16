Magnum Force can make amends in Cork opener

Irish previews

The Ger Lyons-trained Magnum Force will be expected to recoup losses incurred on his debut in Naas last month by taking this evening’s opener in Cork, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-O Maiden.

A Mehmas colt, he was backed into 6/5 favourite for his debut and, patiently handled by Colin Keane, came through to lead before the furlong pole before being collared late by Diego Ventura, ultimately dead-heating the runner-up berth, beaten a half-length.

Today, the Glenburnie colt drops back to five furlongs, will encounter much quicker ground and will sport a first-time tongue-tie.

And, on the evidence of his debut, he should take plenty of beating.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Peregrine Falcon, well-touted before her debut third to Easy Mover in Fairyhouse ahead of an abortive crack at the ‘Albany’ in Royal Ascot, and Michael O’Callaghan’s Tommy McJohn, runner-up in both starts, looks the chief threats to Magnum Force.

Today’s feature, the Group 3 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Give Thanks Stakes, affords the Dermot Weld-trained Shamida a good opportunity to resume winning ways, having failed to make an impression on her seasonal bow when well held in sixth behind Tower Of London in the Curragh Cup.

This Daughter of Australia proved a progressive stayer last season, stepping-up from her maiden success at Leopardstown to take the listed ‘Stanerra’ on the same track.

Then, she landed the Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh and ended her season in the Prix de Royallieu at Longchamp.

Rated 105, Shamida must reproduce her best to take this prize and, if strong in the market, might get the job done before facing into an autumn campaign.

Rated 3lb inferior, Joseph O’Brien’s Dancing Tango, ahead of Shamida when fifth at the Curragh last time, and Ballydoyle filly Lily Hart, fourth to Greenfinch in Killarney and better suited by this trip, might prove the dangers to the Weld filly.

Day Two2 of the Tramore festival kicks off with the four-runner Clem Jacob Hire Chase in which Gordon Elliott’s 149-rated Zanahiyr should register his second win over fences.

Successful at Grade 2 and 3 level over hurdles, Zanahiyr has triumphed once from five starts over fences, taking a ‘beginners’ at Thurles.

Last time, he produced a highly creditable effort to finish third, beaten a length, behind Pinkerton in the Tote Galway Plate, for which he was raised 4lb to a mark of 149. And this looks a good opportunity for him, conceding 7lb to Saylavee, beaten a half-length by Ashdale Bob in a Grade 3 ‘novice’ at Galway.

In the handicaps, the Willie Mullins-trained May Call You Back, successful on stable debut at Tipperary, might defy an 11lb higher mark in the I.P.R.S. Handicap Chase.