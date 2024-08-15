Buckley guides Clifftop to win as Tramore Racing Festival kicks off

Tramore’s August festival got underway on Thursday evening and Clifftop earned due reward for his consistency over fences by taking the O’Neill’s Bar Beginners’ Chase for Harry Rogers and jockey Kieren Buckley.

Despite not looking entirely at ease on the track, he kept in touch through the early stages and picked up particularly well at the close of play to collar Killinure Lass, who had looked a certain winner when going clear between the last two fences.

“I have to say Kieren was very good on him,” said Rogers. “He didn’t travel and didn’t jump the way he normally does. It probably came a bit quick after Wexford, but I have to hand it to Kieren – he won the race for him. The horse deserves this, and we’ll give him a little break now.” The Mark McNiff-trained Presenting Lad, who was a winner just nine days previously at Roscommon, pulled out all the stops to follow up in the opener, the Bar One Racing Rated Novice Chase. The mount of Phillip Enright, he led three out, was passed at the next, but picked up again close home to deny favourite Still Ciel.

“He’s a very good jumper and likes nice ground,” said Enright. “He was good and quick at the last, and thankfully he got there. Maybe he got confidence from the last day, and he enjoyed himself today. Mark was a bit worried backing up quickly after Roscommon but conditions of the race suited and, thankfully, it worked out.” The market principals dominated the Bluegrass Horse Feeds Maiden Hurdle, and it was the John McConnell-trained Hasten Slowly, ridden by Ben Harvey, who came out on top. Never far off the pace as the favourite, In The Trenches, tried to make all the running, he led narrowly at the final hurdle and picked up well to see off that rival, with the promising Dumb Love in third.

Tramore has long been a happy hunting ground for trainer Eoin Doyle, and he added another course success to his name when Rauzan continued his winning run with a good display in the Waterford FC Handicap Hurdle. Being 25lbs higher than when starting his winning run here in late May and also dropping back in trip for the first time appeared to turn punters away from him but the four-year-old completed his four-timer with a strong late run under Hugh Morgan.

A Tramore meeting wouldn’t be an authentic Tramore meeting without a winner for local trainer Henry de Bromhead and that box was ticked when Rosalys and Rachael Blackmore took the Broadstreet Bar & Grill Rated Novice Hurdle. Winner of a bumper on her only start in Britain, she posted promising efforts on her first three outings for current connections and deserved this breakthrough, which she achieved with the minimum of fuss.

“She’s put in some good runs, so it was great to get her off the mark there,” said Blackmore. “She ran really well at Punchestown, and she’s a real galloping type, and galloped all the way to the line. Hopefully now she’s on the right track and she’ll produce a bit more for us. She’s consistent, and she definitely has a preference for nicer ground, so this is her time to shine.” Cruisin Susan, who won a maiden hurdle at this meeting in 2022, had to wait until last week for her second success, but victory number three came hot on the heels of that one as she won the Walsh Butler Ltd Electrical Services Handicap Hurdle. Trained by John Berry and given a well-timed ride by his son, John, the mare came late and wide to collar Beechroad Winnie close home.

The Style Evening August 17 Maiden for lady riders brought the evening’s action to a close and the heavily backed Familiar Dreams, who was bought for €310,000 at the Goffs Punchestown Sale, landed the spoils for Gordon Elliott and jockey Aine O’Connor. A winner of four bumpers when trained by Anthony McCann, she cruised through this contest and asserted on the run-in to see off market rival Winter Fog.