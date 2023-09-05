Sectarius can build on promising debut at Gowran Park 

Two decent Flat meetings Wednesday afternoon, and the nap comes in the shape of Sectarius in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, the second race on the Gowran Park programme.

Unraced at two, Pat Murphy’s gelding made his racing debut at the recent Galway festival and ran a superb race to finish a close third behind Livio Milo and Nelda. Given he was conceding experience to all of those around him and the fact he was quite free for much of the race, it was most encouraging that he stuck to his task well to be beaten just a length.

The winner is currently rated 84, and the runner-up and fourth are both rated 88, suggesting it was a considerably above-average effort from Sectarius. A grandson of Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Amethyst, who is a brother to Newmarket 2000 Guineas winner King Of Kings, he has plenty of scope for improvement and can take this en route to better things.

Uxmal can take the finale, the Racing Again September 16 Maiden, for Joseph O’Brien. Clearly, the lightly raced four-year-old has had issues along the way but he made his seasonal debut recently at Tramore and ran much better than the bare form might suggest. He didn’t seem at home on the track and wasn’t given a hard time when it was clear he had no chance of winning, but that run is certain to have brought him forward.

With the run under his belt and the application of cheek pieces for the first time, he looks ready to get off the mark and, in doing so, can end a frustrating barren spell for his rider, Declan McDonogh.

In Cork, King Cuan can build on a promising debut by taking the Irish EBF Auction Series Race. Paddy Twomey’s colt was well-backed to make a winning start but missed the kick in that 17-runner maiden at the Curragh and was on the backfoot throughout.

Nevertheless, he showed a great attitude and no little ability to finish a close fourth behind the now 90-rated Nemonte. In second place was the now 99-rated Gaenari who remains a maiden but has been highly tried since, including when not beaten far in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes.

Third-placed Loterie was subsequently sold to race in America, while fifth-placed Ocean Baroque, now rated 82, sixth-placed Si Senior (72), ninth-place Rush Queen (92), and 12th-placed Jakajaro (93) have all won since.

Clearly, it was an above-average maiden and King Cuan was backed into 6-4 favourite to win that race. It didn’t happen for him that day and he has been given plenty of time to take in the experience and be ready to show what he was thought capable of that day.

The more than three-month break is of no concern for one from this yard and he can come through this task with flying colours. This is a decent race, with previous winner McTenett also a smart prospect, and newcomers Bodyguard and Pipsy worth noting in the betting.