Frankie Dettori delivers masterclass on Mostahdaf as Paddington settles for third

Dettori produced a brilliant front-running ride in a thrilling edition of the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.
Frankie Dettori delivers masterclass on Mostahdaf as Paddington settles for third

MASTERCLASS: Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the Juddmonte International Stakes with horse Mostahdaf. Photo credit: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 16:42
Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson, PA

Frankie Dettori produced a brilliant front-running ride aboard Mostahdaf as he lowered the colours of Paddington in a thrilling edition of the Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

Deputising for the suspended Jim Crowley aboard John and Thady Gosden’s Royal Ascot scorer, Dettori wasted little time in bouncing the 3-1 second favourite out of the stalls and quickly into stride, he set perfect fractions as the Shadwell-owned five-year-old made every yard of the running.

Although Ryan Moore received the desired response when asking Paddington to close the gap in the home straight, he ultimately had no answer to Mostahdaf who kept finding extra under an ultra-confident Dettori as he registered a length success and followed up the owner’s victory in the Group One contest with the imperious Baaeed 12 months ago.

Stablemate Nashwa edged her way past Paddington for the silver medal late on as the Clarehaven team enjoyed a fabulous one-two, but the day belonged to Dettori who by winning the race for the first time since 2007, moved past Lester Piggott to become the contest’s leading rider.

Frankie Dettori with owner Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum after their victory.
Frankie Dettori with owner Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum after their victory.

Mostahdaf’s success was another high-profile victory in the Shadwell colours in what has been a fine campaign, with Hukum’s King George verdict at Ascot and Al Husn’s Nassau win at Goodwood other moments to savour in recent weeks.

Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold said: “To win the races we’ve done this year has been incredible – the Prince of Wales’s, the King George, the Nassau and this (race). It’s been an amazing year.

“We have to enjoy it and be grateful. This was a proper race. I was sad for York and the crowd there were only four runners, but it was a quality race on paper and it lived up to its billing.

“We knew if we stood any chance of beating Paddington, we had to do something different rather than let him have his own way out in front again.

“Frankie proved a good substitute to have on the day. We weren’t too worried changing tack because this horse has won over a mile and a half, as long as Frankie got the pace right.”

More in this section

All hail Paddington, the unlikely star of the 2023 Flat season  All hail Paddington, the unlikely star of the 2023 Flat season 
Salisbury Races Talking Horses: Heat needs to be turned down fast in sauna-gate
Jennifer Wrynne 25/4/2023 Excitement builds ahead of Killarney's August festival
<p>Arabian Diamond and Harry Swan win the Durkin Bros Electrical Flat Race. Pic: Healy Racing</p>

Sligo tips: Arabian Diamond can get off mark

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd