Paul Townend is heading to Sligo for one ride and can make it a successful trip by taking the opening race aboard Vadsa Queen
Sligo tips: Arabian Diamond can get off mark

Arabian Diamond and Harry Swan win the Durkin Bros Electrical Flat Race. Pic: Healy Racing

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 10:07
Tommy Lyons

Arabian Diamond can get off the mark over hurdles in the Hankook Pearse Rd Tyres Maiden Hurdle, the third race on this evening’s card in Sligo.

Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old was heavily supported to win what looked like a decent maiden at the Galway festival and she ran better than her finishing position might suggest.

Fourth behind the promising High Class Hero on that occasion, she jumped cleanly but spent far too much time in the air. That cost her ground at most of the hurdles and, given she had to work after each hurdle to make up the last ground, in the circumstances she did very well to still be competitive as they turned for home. Eventually, it took its toll but that was entirely understandable.

She will need to be quicker this time, but this is not as strong a race as that one, and she is preferred to Rule The Wind, who fell five out when sent off favourite for a maiden hurdle in Downpatrick. As he has won a bumper, he is giving 8lbs to most of his rivals, which certainly makes his task tougher, but he has the ability to defy the burden.

Paul Townend is heading to Sligo for one ride and can make it a successful trip by taking the opening race, the New You Clinic Mares’ Maiden Hurdle, aboard Vadsa Queen.

Following a fine debut effort in defeat, in a Punchestown festival bumper, she was a shade disappointing on her second start. Off for more than a year before her third start, she made an immediate impact with a runaway success in a bumper in Tramore.

Off for a couple of months after that win, she contested a Flat race at the recent Galway festival and wasn’t beaten all that far into sixth place behind the promising Countess Of Tyrone.

She ought to strip fitter for that outing and will find this company and the return to National Hunt racing more to her liking. It doesn’t look like the strongest of races and she can make a successful jumping debut at the expense of recent bumper winner I Am Shadow.

SLIGO 

Selections 

5:10 Vadsa Queen (NB) 

5:40 Listentillitellyea 

6:10 Arabian Diamond (nap) 

6:40 The Grey Monty 

7:10 Moonovercloon 

7:40 Cozone 

8:10 A Penny A Hundred 

Next best 

5:10 I Am Shadow 

5:40 Rockview Roman 

6:10 Rule The Wind 

6:40 Dragon’s Pass 

7:10 Cottie 

7:40 Appian Way 

8:10 Ballintaggarat

