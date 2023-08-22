All hail Paddington, the unlikely star of the 2023 Flat season 

Disgruntled punters, complaining about miserable prices offered by tight-fisted bookies have been heard to observe that “at least Dick Turpin wore a mask.”

What many mightn’t realise is that the mask didn’t work and the fabled highwayman’s cunning disguise didn’t bring him the life and luxuries that he’d hoped for and after a fairly short career on the wrong side of the tracks he was apprehended and convicted by the forces of law and order in 1739.

Ironically, it was horse theft that led to Turpin’s downfall and he was hanged in front of a gathering of onlookers on the Knavesmire and where the gallows were located merely a hack canter from the winning post at the present-day York racecourse.

Large crowds are expected there again over the next four days for York’s celebrated Ebor meeting, the keynote late summer Flat racing festival.

It's an important few days for the British racing industry which currently seems to spend most of its time trying to navigate a safe passage through unrelenting public relations storms and could do with a nice week of safe harbour in calmer, less controversial waters.

York Racecourse is as good a place as any to shelter a boat and has a strong position in the history and tradition of racing that reaches over 1,000 years further back than Dick Turpin’s unfortunate demise. Hopefully, this week will add even more remarkable stories to the long and layered history of this racetrack. There are many mouthwatering clashes to enjoy.

The main event Wednesday is the Juddmonte International Stakes over 10 furlongs and worth well over a €1m. This race was first run in 1972 when tobacco sponsorship in sports was still acceptable and the race was born as the Benson and Hedges Gold Cup. That first edition created history too as it was the only time the brilliant Brigadier Gerard was beaten in 18 races when he went down to Roberto in what was effectively a two-horse match race.

Sadly, with the elusive 2022 Derby winner Desert Crown again a disappointing non-runner, Wednesday’s contest looks effectively to be another match between Aidan O’Brien’s Paddington and the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mostdahdaf. Only four runners have been declared which is inexcusable in times of constrained prizemoney. Fifth place today would have earned over €30,000 and even a sixth-place finish was worth almost €15,000.

The equine version of Paddington has things in common with his cute little Peruvian namesake who often describes himself as a ‘very rare sort of bear’.

After slow starts, both animals have grown strongly in the affections of the general public and the galloping Paddington continues to stamp himself as ‘a very rare sort of horse.’

On Wednesday he seeks to add a fifth consecutive Group 1 victory in a season which he began by winning an unremarkable Naas handicap in March off an unremarkable rating of 97. To give his achievements some context it would be a bit like Cork City progressing deep in the Champions League after an early season 1-1 draw against Cobh Ramblers.

The three-year-old colt’s endearing name, his odd running gait, and his unexpected progression to brilliance has meant that Paddington been the best story of the Flat racing summer. Spectators are beginning to show up wearing blue duffle coats and red floppy hats in his honour and one of the most heartwarming images of the year is a beaming Aidan O’Brien shaking hands with a mascot Paddington Bear after his horse won at Goodwood last month.

By the increasingly influential Aga Khan-owned sire Siyouni, he has made extraordinary progress since Naas, winning the Irish Guineas and the St James’ Palace Stakes at Ascot, both over a mile. He was upped in distance in the Eclipse to readily beat the useful Emily Upjohn over 10 furlongs before reverting back down to a mile to win the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood where he proved his versatility to win on heavy ground.

Paddington’s main threat in Wednesday's inter-generational contest should be the Shadwell Stud-owned four-year-old Frankel colt Mostahdaf, who left his previous form in the rear-view mirror when he bolted up in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. It was a performance that stunned his owner’s racing manager Angus Gold as much as everybody else. “I was surprised to see just how well he was travelling against a proper Group 1 field at Royal Ascot,” remarked Gold this week. “I’d underestimated him and it was great to see.”

The far-from-underestimated and soon-to-retire Frankie Dettori replaces the suspended Jim Crowley in the saddle this afternoon and he will be keen to ride his sixth Juddmonte winner in his final outing at the meeting.

Each of the four days at York this week carries races brimming with interest. On Thursday Savethlastdance and Bluestocking reoppose in the Yorkshire Oaks having filled first and second places in the Curragh equivalent last month. Rarely in the long history of horse racing has a favourite looked as beaten as Savethelastdance did at the two-furlong pole that day and despite trading at 1000-1 in running she still managed to win snugly in the end and it will be fascinating to see what tactics Ryan Moore employs this time.

Friday sees the big Group 1 sprint of the autumn, the Nunthorpe Stakes, where the brilliant mare Highfield Princess clashes with the flying two-year-old, Big Evs. It's not too long ago since Highfield Princess couldn’t win a four grand handicap at Doncaster off a rating of 57 but like Paddington, she has improved into a multiple Group 1 winner. Big Evs has been supplemented for the race at an eye-watering cost of £40,000 and the precocious son of Blue Point will be competitive in receipt of a stone and a half from the mare.

The main event of the final day on Saturday is the Ebor, the richest flat handicap race in Europe. Willie Mullins sends two runners, Absurde and Jackfinbar who is a tempting 14-1 after a couple of nice pipe openers at Roscommon and Galway.

The Ebor, not unexpectedly, is a name rooted deep in history. It is the short form of Eboracum, the name the Romans gave to the town they grew to be the largest in the north of ancient Britain that became known simply as York.

Hopefully, to paraphrase the unfortunate Dick Turpin, the Knavesmire will ‘stand and deliver’ a brilliant week of Flat racing that will enrich an enduring tradition.