Roscommon tips: Yamalia Star can outstay her rivals 

Roscommon holds a Flat programme Tuesday evening and Yamalia Star can get off the mark in the Connolly’s Red Mills Apprentice Maiden.

Jack Davison’s filly was well beaten on debut but ran a much better race when runner-up to the smart Beechwood on her next start. She then went to Galway where she finished third behind well-backed, exciting newcomer Countess Of Tyrone with Delicate Girl separating them.

Ground conditions here are likely to be much more testing than she has raced on to date but her full brother, Endless Time, was versatile in that regard and, if anything, was at his best with cut underfoot. Stamina will not be an issue for the filly, who should also appreciate the long, testing finish at this venue.

On previous form, the once-raced Fisherman’s Beach is the most obvious danger as, on a line through Beechwood, there should be little between him and the selection. However, Hardpoint is an interesting newcomer. A half-brother to two runners who earned ratings with three figures, market support for the debutant would be most interesting.

Ribchestina, who was a winner on debut for Sheila Lavery and beaten on her next start, which was for Paddy Twomey, can make a winning return for the Lavery stable by taking the Irish EBF Auction Series Race.

She travelled strongly and picked up well to win on debut but tried to make the running in a Group 3 on her second outing. She was well beaten that day, but the form is quite strong, and she will find this considerably easier.

The step up to seven furlongs shouldn’t be a problem, particularly if she is ridden with a little more restraint. She remains a fine prospect and is preferred to Nemonte. My Mate Alfie will enjoy the trip and track but is giving a minimum of 15lbs to her rivals and that is quite a task.

Unless newcomer Uncanny is considerably above average, Nelda should gain a much-deserved breakthrough success in the Murray Ambulance Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden, though she is likely to be too short to make her a betting proposition for most punters.

A close second on debut and not beaten much further when fourth on her second start, the Jessica Harrington-trained filly stepped into a Group 3 on her third start and while she was never competitive in the race, she was noted making rapid late progress.

On the back of that, she was well backed to win a maiden at the Galway festival and could be considered unlucky not to do so. What she showed that day was a versatility with regard to ground, as it was much softer than she had previously encountered.

That was another fine effort from the filly, and she can take this race at the expense of Muhaarar’s Girl, whose runner-up finish to Lady Lunette reads better in light of the winner’s follow-up success.