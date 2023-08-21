Excitement builds ahead of Killarney's August festival

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vincent O'Brien Ruby Stakes is the feature race on day one of Killarney’s three-day August festival.

With €42,500 up for grabs in the Thursday feature, it’s no surprise the contest attracts some high-class performers, a reality reflected by the list of previous winners, including Lady Wannabe and I Can Fly.

Like Thursday, Friday is an evening meeting and the feature race is the SP Or Better Guaranteed With Tote Handicap Hurdle worth €45,000.

Also worth mentioning is the Jim Ryan Memorial Flat Race run in honour of a man who played a vital role in the raceday operations at Killarney Racecourse for many years.

Saturday is Kellihers Toyota Ladies Day and is all about the glamour as fashionistas bring the curtain down on AugustFest in fine style.

With a cash prize of €1,500 for the most stylish lady on the day up for grabs, competition is sure to be fierce and this year’s guest judge is Leitrim native Jennifer Wrynne.

“I’m so excited to judge Kellihers Toyota Ladies Day at Killarney Races,” Wrynne said. “The last time I was there, I was a finalist for the best-dressed competition so it’s a huge honour to come back as a judge. My mum and I always admire the fabulous style of the Kerry ladies at race meetings all over the country. We always look out to see what they’re wearing so I’ve no doubt I will have my work cut out for me choosing one winner!”

On track, racing includes the Killarney Park Hotel Maiden Hurdle and the International Hotel Handicap Hurdle along with Kellihers Toyota Handicap Chase, the feature race of the day.

Patrons are advised to book online and come along early to enjoy the stunning views, top-class facilities, delicious food, live music and soak up the boutique festival atmosphere for which Killarney Races is famous. Adult tickets are available from €20 and children under 14 go free ensuring a great day out for all the family.

For all ticket details and festival programme information visit https://killarneyraces.ie