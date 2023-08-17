Ahead Of The Posse can make a winning start to life over fences at Tramore

Tramore’s four-day August festival gets underway with a seven-race programme and Ahead Of The Posse can make a winning start over fences when he contests the opening race, the Three Ireland Rated Novice Chase.

Gavin Cromwell’s horse has just one win to his name but his most recent effort, in a competitive handicap at the Galway festival, suggested he remains open to improvement. While, ultimately, he was no match for Neveradullmoment, he chased the winner all the way to the line and pulled a long way clear of the remainder. He still has a little to find with some of these on their best hurdling form, but he is going in the right direction and can improve enough to get the better of them.

Itwasfate is likely to travel strongly throughout but will do well to fend off the selection if it turns into a battle between the pair. Freddie Robdal has winning form here but is giving weight to all of his rivals, while Bonarc has a leading claim on the best of her hurdling form but hasn’t convinced with her jumping in three outings over fences.

Will You Win is not what you could call a winning machine, but she has very strong claims in the second race, the O’Neill’s Bar Beginners’ Chase. Oliver McKiernan’s mare made her chasing debut in June 2022 and posted a promising effort in fourth place behind Mi Lighthouse.

She was sent back over hurdles afterwards but recently returned to chasing and ran another race of real promise when a close third behind Choice Of Words and Jungle Prose.

While the front two have since disappointed, Will You Win ran considerably better than her hurdling rating should have allowed, and thus it is quite likely she is much better over fences than hurdles. This is an opportunity to prove so, and she is preferred to Ceanndana and Some Dove.

In Leopardstown, the feature is the Group 3 Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes and Alfred Munnings can land the spoils for Aidan O’Brien. A lightly raced son of Dubawi, he was runner-up in a Group 3 on his most recent start but left the impression there was more to come from him. Dropping back in trip and encountering quicker ground is no problem for him, and he is preferred to Goldana and Thornbrook.

For all that he has a huge amount in hand in terms of what he has achieved, it will be a brave punter who takes the likely short odds about Up And Under in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, even if viable alternatives are thin on the ground.

The caveat with the 105-rated colt in what looks like a winnable race is that he remains a maiden and also that he showed a hint of obstinacy on his most recent outing, when beaten in a 12-furlongs maiden in Galway. It wasn’t the distance that beat him that day, even though he may be better over this shorter trip, and while he is considerably clear of his rated rivals, he is best watched.