Gowran Park tips: Letiza can make belated breakthrough 

Letiza is long overdue a breakthrough victory and can end a long period of frustration by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden, the fifth race on this afternoon’s card in Gowran Park. Unraced at two, Johnny Feane’s filly made a promising start in March at Dundalk and followed up by finishing runner-up on her next three outings.

She ran into smart sorts on each of those three occasions but was below her best when stepped up to almost a mile and five furlongs next time. That is easily forgiven, and she was also likely unsuited by the drop back to a mile when getting going too late in a fillies’ maiden in Killarney which was won by newcomer Vain Gloria. While she is rated 78, she appeals as one capable of better than that, and she can make this race her winning turn.