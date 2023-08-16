Gowran Park tips: Letiza can make belated breakthrough 

Letiza is long overdue a breakthrough victory and can end a long period of frustration by taking the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ & Mares’ Maiden, the fifth race on this afternoon’s card in Gowran Park. Unraced at two, Johnny Feane’s filly made a promising start in March at Dundalk and followed up by finishing runner-up on her next three outings.
She ran into smart sorts on each of those three occasions but was below her best when stepped up to almost a mile and five furlongs next time. That is easily forgiven, and she was also likely unsuited by the drop back to a mile when getting going too late in a fillies’ maiden in Killarney which was won by newcomer Vain Gloria. While she is rated 78, she appeals as one capable of better than that, and she can make this race her winning turn.
Feathertop ran with promise on debut, but was well beaten and likely needs to improve, while Lady Meis was behind Letiza at Killarney and will do well to reverse the form. Aidan O’Brien’s Time To Boogie is of obvious interest on her second start, 10 months on from her promising debut, while money for Donnacha O’Brien’s newcomer, Uncanny, would be interesting.
School Of Law can get off the mark in the opener, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden. Michael O’Callaghan’s colt was a real eyecatcher when runner-up on debut, in a Curragh maiden which has worked out quite well as the third, Portland, is now rated 97, and the fourth, Chicago Fireball, is 89.
The selection has been beaten twice since, most recently in a one-mile maiden in Killarney, where he tried to make all the running. Dropping back to seven will aid his cause and as this looks to be his easiest task to date, it will be disappointing if he fails to make the most of it.
Sun Never Sets was another to catch the eye on debut but she was most disappointing when sent off odds-on on her second start. On that occasion, she missed the kick and was on the backfoot from the outset. The drop back to seven furlongs is not necessarily what she wants, but there is undoubtedly talent there and when she learns to do things correctly, she will win races.
4:35 School Of Law (NB)
5:10 Spanish Tenor
5:40 Emorcee
6:10 Super Cub
6:40 Letiza (nap)
7:10 Everylittlestep
7:40 Vidala
8:10 Goodie Two Shoes
4:35 Sun Never Sets
5:10 Daamberdiplomat
5:40 Trueba
6:10 Racing Royalty
6:40 Feathertop
7:10 Rockbury Lad
7:40 Not Just Any Eagle
8:10 The Shunter