Irish report: Sherodan gains first success over timber

Sherodan gained a richly deserved first success over timber when taking the John and Pat Rochford Memorial Maiden Hurdle, the second race on Monday’s card in Ballinrobe.

Having been runner-up in a listed novice hurdle in Galway, the Peter Fahey-trained gelding was entitled to have leading claims back in this company, but he had a serious market rival in two-time bumper winner Four Clean Aces.

The two had the race between them from the outset but it became a cakewalk for Sean Flanagan and Sherodan when that rival made a mistake three out and sent Paul Townend flying out of the saddle. Thereafter Flanagan was able to let his mount, a bumper winner in Tipperary, coast to victory. There should be plenty more to come from him.

Emmet Mullins continues to turn out the winners, and he enjoyed a double on the card, starting with Our Boy Wes, who made a winning start over timber in the JJ Burke Peugeot 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

Sherodan & Sean FLanagan jump the last to win the John & Pat Rochford Memorial Maiden Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Coming here following a fine effort in defeat in a competitive Flat handicap at the Galway festival, he was given a fine ride by Donagh Meyler, who produced him to challenge going to the last. The winner was quick across that final obstacle and ran on strongly to beat the promising Annie Agnew.

The double for Mullins and Meyler came when Sea Music justified favouritism in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle. Third in a bumper at the Galway festival, he wasted little time in that sphere and the switch paid immediate dividends.

Keen, as he was when trying to make all the running at Galway, he was in front rank from an early stage but, on this occasion, when the challengers threatened to get involved, he found plenty and stretched right away to win by a dozen lengths.

Presenting Lad has been in terrific form this summer and he put a second win of the season on his card when taking the Cummins Homevalue Hardware Handicap Hurdle in good style. Daniel King, riding for Mark McNiff, produced him with a well-timed run to challenge in the straight, and he kept going to see off the game but luckless Listentillitellyea.

There was a big upset in the Broderick’s Electric Handicap Hurdle as 22-1 chance Spanish John, ridden by Michael O’Sullivan for trainer Pat Fahy, finished strongly to land the spoils. Leaving previous form behind, he flashed home to such effect that he was careering clear in the final hundred yards. There was a real authority to the performance, on what was his first run in six months, and it will be interesting to see how this thoroughly unexposed winner will fare when the handicapper has had his say.

Veteran performer A Great View recorded a first win of the season and sixth of his career when taking the Burleigh Accounting Handicap Hurdle for Mark Walsh and Denis Cullen. Never far off the pace, he moved clear going to the last and won a shade cosily from Mister Beeton and Dorans River.

The finale was the CJ Sheeran Ltd Handicap Hurdle, and it produced an exciting finish in which the Matthew Smith-trained and Keith Donoghue-ridden No Thanks put a second hurdling win on his card, more than two years after the first.

A place in front of earlier winner Our Boy Wes when they were fourth and fifth respectively in the Galway Flat race won by Sign From Above, he looked in trouble when the strong-travelling Sarah Beara challenged off the final turn. However, he picked up well for Donoghue’s strong riding and won going away.